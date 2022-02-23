U.S. markets closed

Intraocular Lens Market to Expand Owing to Rise in Diabetic Population, States TMR Study

·6 min read

- Rise in the number of older population is leading to increase in the cases of eye-related disorders, which, in turn, is boosting the intraocular lens market

- Increase in focus on technological advancements in the healthcare industry and government initiatives to spread awareness on eye disorders are resulting in the expansion of the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global intraocular lens market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and gain the valuation of US$ 5.6 Bn by 2028.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Surge in the number of people suffering from lifestyle diseases such as diabetes due to hectic lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits is resulting in increased number of cataract surgeries globally. This factor, in turn, is fueling the sales growth in the global intraocular lens market. Furthermore, the market for intraocular lens is being driven by rising prevalence of eye disorders and poor or loss of vision in the older population globally.

Request Brochure of Intraocular Lens Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2170

Intraocular Lens Market: Key Findings

  • Intraocular lens are used for the treatment of different health-related disorders such as cataract or myopia. The number of ambulatory surgery centers, eye clinics, ophthalmology clinics, and eye research institutes has increased in the recent years across several emerging economies. This factor is generating a demand for intraocular lens, thereby propelling the global market, according to the TMR report.

  • Several government and non-government organizations from across the globe are taking initiatives to spread awareness among people pertaining to various symptoms of cataract and other eye-related disorders. Moreover, they are focusing on making patients aware about available treatment options for these diseases. These efforts are expected to drive the global intraocular lens market in the years ahead.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Intraocular Lens Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2170

Intraocular Lens Market: Growth Boosters

  • Surge in understanding on the importance of eye health and availability of a wide range of intraocular lenses such as toric IOL, monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, and accommodative IOL are propelling the market

  • Rise in number of cataract surgeries globally is fueling business prospects in the global intraocular lens market

Intraocular Lens Market: Regional Analysis

  • The intraocular lens market in North America is expected to maintain the dominant position during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in older population, increase in prevalence of cataract, high adoption of advanced technologies and products in the healthcare sector, and surge in demand for better healthcare facilities in the region

  • The Asia Pacific intraocular lens market is prognosticated to expand, owing to increased participation of regional players in acquisitions, new product launches, alliances, geographical expansion, and distribution agreements. India and China are expected to contribute major share to the regional market growth.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2170

Intraocular Lens Market: Competition Landscape

  • Companies operating in the intraocular lens market are increasing efforts to improve the quality of their products. Hence, they are increasing cash in-flow in R&D projects.

  • Several players in the market for intraocular lens are boosting their production capabilities in order to cater to the rising product demand. In addition, growing focus of enterprises on technological advancements and launch of advanced products are likely to help in the expansion of the global intraocular lens market.

  • Several manufacturers are using different strategies such as partnerships, mergers, regional expansions, and collaborations in order to maintain their leading position in the intraocular lens market

Request a Sample of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2170

Intraocular Lens Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Alcon (Novartis AG)

  • Abbott Medical Optics

  • Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Calhoun Vision, Inc.

  • Hoya Surgical Optics

  • Staar Surgical Company

Intraocular Lens Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Monofocal IOL

  • Multifocal IOL

  • Toric IOL

  • Accommodative IOL

  • Others

By End-user

  • Hospitals

  • Ophthalmology Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Eye Research Institutes

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Rising adoption of newly developed therapeutics in ophthalmology, Increasing incidence rates of eye related disorders, Advanced retinal treatment approvals for unmet needs in eye disorders, Significant awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of eye disorders are projected to drive the global Ophthalmic Drugs Market during the forecast period

Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market: The global plantar fasciitis treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 695 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the patient population and surge in the adoption of technologically-advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the global plantar fasciitis treatment market from 2019 to 2027.

Nasal Polyps Treatment Market: The global nasal polyps treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 3.9 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5% from 2019 to 2027. The global nasal polyps treatment market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in the geriatric population suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), rapid utilization of minimally-invasive surgeries by otorhinolaryngologist surgeons in developed regions, and rich pipeline of nasal polyps treatment options.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/intraocular-lenses-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraocular-lens-market-to-expand-owing-to-rise-in-diabetic-population-states-tmr-study-301487553.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

