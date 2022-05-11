U.S. markets closed

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 10.13% |Technavio

·8 min read

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Drivers

The increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is of the key factors driving growth in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US. IONM allows the early identification of electrophysiologic changes during spine surgery, which helps surgeons perform surgical interventions such as the extension of incisions, the placement of implants, limb positioning, and retraction techniques that are essential to prevent permanent injuries or damage to the nerves. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as angina, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, heart failure, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and heart arrhythmia is increasing the number of cardiovascular surgeries. It is estimated that postoperative neurologic complications such as cerebral infarction and encephalopathy occur in 15,000 out of every 100,000 cardiopulmonary bypass graft (CABG) surgical cases in the US. Such factors will drive the growth of the IONM market in the US in the coming years.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Trends

The increase in the number of acquisitions is an intraoperative neuromonitoring market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. For instance, In April 2019, SpecialtyCare announced the acquisition of an Atlanta-based IONM provider called Neuropath. The acquisition helped SpecialtyCare increase the number of associates available to support cases in its existing markets across the US and gain new coverage in the south-eastern region. Acquisitions help vendors expand their geographic coverage and strengthen their market presence in existing markets. The trend is expected to drive the growth of the IONM market in the US market during the forecast period.

For more insights on market trends download your sample copy

Product Analysis and News

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US report offers insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system such as the brain, spinal cord, and nerves during surgery. Under the unified segment, the company also offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.23%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Learn more about the scope of the market as you download your sample copy

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

  • Cadwell Industries Inc.

  • Computational Diagnostics Inc.

  • IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Natus Medical Inc.

  • NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

  • Nihon Kohden Corp.

  • NuVasive Inc.

  • SpecialtyCare Inc.

Pandemic Impact

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is expected to have an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19 globally. The extension of the containment effort will lead to higher demand leading to higher revenue potential for the market players. Further, due to increased demand and lower production due to shutdowns, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, resulting in improved topline growth

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

  • 10.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.

  • 10.5 Computational Diagnostics Inc.

  • 10.6 IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC

  • 10.7 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.8 Natus Medical Inc.

  • 10.9 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc

  • 10.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.

  • 10.11 Nuvasive Inc.

  • 10.12 SpecialtyCare

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market-size-in-the-us-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-13-technavio-301542710.html

SOURCE Technavio

