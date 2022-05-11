Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 10.13% |Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US by Application and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Drivers

The increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is of the key factors driving growth in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US. IONM allows the early identification of electrophysiologic changes during spine surgery, which helps surgeons perform surgical interventions such as the extension of incisions, the placement of implants, limb positioning, and retraction techniques that are essential to prevent permanent injuries or damage to the nerves. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as angina, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, heart failure, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and heart arrhythmia is increasing the number of cardiovascular surgeries. It is estimated that postoperative neurologic complications such as cerebral infarction and encephalopathy occur in 15,000 out of every 100,000 cardiopulmonary bypass graft (CABG) surgical cases in the US. Such factors will drive the growth of the IONM market in the US in the coming years.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Trends

The increase in the number of acquisitions is an intraoperative neuromonitoring market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. For instance, In April 2019, SpecialtyCare announced the acquisition of an Atlanta-based IONM provider called Neuropath. The acquisition helped SpecialtyCare increase the number of associates available to support cases in its existing markets across the US and gain new coverage in the south-eastern region. Acquisitions help vendors expand their geographic coverage and strengthen their market presence in existing markets. The trend is expected to drive the growth of the IONM market in the US market during the forecast period.

Product Analysis and News

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US report offers insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system such as the brain, spinal cord, and nerves during surgery. Under the unified segment, the company also offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23% Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

NuVasive Inc.

SpecialtyCare Inc.

Pandemic Impact

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is expected to have an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19 globally. The extension of the containment effort will lead to higher demand leading to higher revenue potential for the market players. Further, due to increased demand and lower production due to shutdowns, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, resulting in improved topline growth

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

10.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.

10.5 Computational Diagnostics Inc.

10.6 IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC

10.7 Medtronic Plc

10.8 Natus Medical Inc.

10.9 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc

10.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.

10.11 Nuvasive Inc.

10.12 SpecialtyCare

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

