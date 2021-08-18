Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US | Thriving Opportunities in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio

- Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: COVID-19 Recovery analysis in Health Care Equipment Industry.

- Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., and Computational Diagnostics Inc. will emerge as major intraoperative neuromonitoring market participants during 2020-2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US and it is poised to grow by USD 955.33 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US by Type, Application, Methodology, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market - Global peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented by Type (Diabetic peripheral neuropathy, Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Story continues

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market - Global neurostimulation devices market is segmented by product (implantable neurostimulation devices and external neurostimulation devices), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Market Participants Analysis in the US:

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

The company provides intraoperative neuromonitoring for a wide variety of neuro-surgical, orthopedic, vascular, and ENT procedures in addition to other surgeries where neurological structures are at risk. Pedicle screw stimulations, cranial nerve monitoring, motor strip mapping, etc are some of the services provided by the company.

Cadwell Industries Inc.

The company offers products such as Cascade IOMAX, Cascade PRO, Arc Alterna, and Arc Essentia.

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

The company offers products such as NeuroNet VII, NN600, and NN650.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market-in-us-industry-analysis

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Market Landscape

End-user

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is driven by the rising adoption of remote IONM. In addition, other factors such as the increasing number of surgeries that require IONM are expected to trigger the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40597

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market-in-us-industry-analysis



Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market-in-us--thriving-opportunities-in-health-care-equipment-industry--technavio-301356644.html

SOURCE Technavio