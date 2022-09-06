Intraoral Dental Cameras Gaining Prominence in Dental Imaging Owing to High Accuracy Levels: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

Rising Need for Rapid & Accurate Diagnosis, Increase in Dental Practices, Rise in the Prevalence of Dental Diseases, Increasing Adoption of Intraoral Cameras, And Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Are Factors Driving Market Expansion

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dental cameras market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2027, expanding at a prolific CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2027.



Oral and dental health issues are evaluated and diagnosed using dental cameras. A dental camera enables the dentist to view and examine external teeth resorption, the gums, and oral cavity tissues. Understanding how the prior dental treatment progressed is also helpful. Dental cameras can also take videos and pictures of the teeth for further analysis.

Dental cameras and other dental equipment, including lasers, CAD/CAM systems, dental radiology equipment, and other laboratory equipment, are being widely used across dental clinics. Government organizations are making efforts to drive the demand for dental cameras. To facilitate the entry of new products in the dental cameras market, government organizations are working with industry participants and offering tax advantages to them.

The market is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of dental caries. The development of compact, lightweight gadgets that are simple to use and reasonably priced is a result of advancements in this field. The advantages of high-end products are expected to accelerate market expansion over the coming years. Key manufacturers of digital dental cameras are making significant investments in R&D for innovation.

What is Resulting in High Demand for Dental Cameras?

“Continuous Innovation in Dental Cameras for Precise Dental Imaging”

Some of the key factors propelling market growth include technological advancements in dental imaging methods, rising interest in imaging techniques for the care of oral diseases, rising incidence of dental diseases, an ageing population, growing demand for accuracy and efficiency in medical treatments, and an increase in imaging technology research.

The market for dental cameras is giving more attention to cosmetic dentistry. Increased adoption of dental imaging technology and growing use of medical imaging technologies in dentistry are assisting market expansion.

The market is growing as a result of the rising adoption of dental diagnostic imaging equipment. The market for dental cameras is expanding and developing due to the expanding research and development efforts in dental imaging.

Dental imaging makes extensive use of computer-aided manufacturing and computer-aided design. The market for dental cameras worldwide is experiencing development prospects as a result of all these factors.

Key Segments Covered in the Dental Cameras Industry Survey

By Camera Type :



Intraoral Dental Cameras

Endoscope Dental Cameras Extraoral Dental Cameras





By Application :



Orthodontics

Endodontics Dental Diagnosis Implantology Others





By End User :



Hospitals

Dental Clinics Others





By Region :



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

Key companies are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios by launching more adaptable and affordable products. A key strategy used by industry participants includes product enhancement to improve performance and operational functions.

For instance,

In 2021, Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape formed a strategic partnership to focus on numerous opportunities to enhance their imaging and oral health portfolio.



Key players in the Dental Cameras Market

Carestream Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Durr Dental SE

Genoray Co. Ltd.

3Shape

Acteon Group

Align Technology Inc.

Apteryx Imaging

Envista Holdings Corporation





Key Takeaways from Dental Cameras Market Study

The global dental cameras market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion.

Market in Japan is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

Sales of extraoral dental cameras are expected to surge at a CAGR of 10%.

Market in Germany is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027.

