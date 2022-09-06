U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Intraoral Dental Cameras Gaining Prominence in Dental Imaging Owing to High Accuracy Levels: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Rising Need for Rapid & Accurate Diagnosis, Increase in Dental Practices, Rise in the Prevalence of Dental Diseases, Increasing Adoption of Intraoral Cameras, And Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry Are Factors Driving Market Expansion

United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global dental cameras market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 4 billion by 2027, expanding at a prolific CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2027.

Oral and dental health issues are evaluated and diagnosed using dental cameras. A dental camera enables the dentist to view and examine external teeth resorption, the gums, and oral cavity tissues. Understanding how the prior dental treatment progressed is also helpful. Dental cameras can also take videos and pictures of the teeth for further analysis.

For Critical Insights on Dental Cameras Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7682

Dental cameras and other dental equipment, including lasers, CAD/CAM systems, dental radiology equipment, and other laboratory equipment, are being widely used across dental clinics. Government organizations are making efforts to drive the demand for dental cameras. To facilitate the entry of new products in the dental cameras market, government organizations are working with industry participants and offering tax advantages to them.

The market is expected to be driven by the rising incidence of dental caries. The development of compact, lightweight gadgets that are simple to use and reasonably priced is a result of advancements in this field. The advantages of high-end products are expected to accelerate market expansion over the coming years. Key manufacturers of digital dental cameras are making significant investments in R&D for innovation.

What is Resulting in High Demand for Dental Cameras?

“Continuous Innovation in Dental Cameras for Precise Dental Imaging”

Some of the key factors propelling market growth include technological advancements in dental imaging methods, rising interest in imaging techniques for the care of oral diseases, rising incidence of dental diseases, an ageing population, growing demand for accuracy and efficiency in medical treatments, and an increase in imaging technology research.

The market for dental cameras is giving more attention to cosmetic dentistry. Increased adoption of dental imaging technology and growing use of medical imaging technologies in dentistry are assisting market expansion.

The market is growing as a result of the rising adoption of dental diagnostic imaging equipment. The market for dental cameras is expanding and developing due to the expanding research and development efforts in dental imaging.

Dental imaging makes extensive use of computer-aided manufacturing and computer-aided design. The market for dental cameras worldwide is experiencing development prospects as a result of all these factors.

To learn more about Dental Cameras Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7682

Key Segments Covered in the Dental Cameras Industry Survey

  • By Camera Type :

    • Intraoral Dental Cameras

    • Endoscope Dental Cameras

    • Extraoral Dental Cameras

  • By Application :

    • Orthodontics

    • Endodontics

    • Dental Diagnosis

    • Implantology

    • Others

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Dental Clinics

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Winning Strategy

Key companies are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios by launching more adaptable and affordable products. A key strategy used by industry participants includes product enhancement to improve performance and operational functions.

For instance,

  • In 2021, Dentsply Sirona and 3Shape formed a strategic partnership to focus on numerous opportunities to enhance their imaging and oral health portfolio.

Get Customization on Dental Cameras Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7682

Key players in the Dental Cameras Market

  • Carestream Dental

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Durr Dental SE

  • Genoray Co. Ltd.

  • 3Shape

  • Acteon Group

  • Align Technology Inc.

  • Apteryx Imaging

  • Envista Holdings Corporation

Key Takeaways from Dental Cameras Market Study

  • The global dental cameras market is valued at US$ 2.3 billion.

  • Market in Japan is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

  • Sales of extraoral dental cameras are expected to surge at a CAGR of 10%.

  • Market in Germany is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Dental Curing Lights Market- With the spread of Covid-19 crisis, the demand for dental curing lights witnessed a slight fall but somehow managed to maintain its relative growth in the market. In 2021, dental curing lights in cordless designs are highly preferred by the professsionals.

Dental Restorative Supplies Market- The global dental restorative supplies market is estimated at USD 5.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 8.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Dental Amalgamators Market- Dental issues such as toothaches, stained teeth, chipped tooth, sensitivity, hyperdontia, and cavities are common in the today’s world. The treatment for teeth requires serious attention.

Dental Anesthetics Market- The global market value for dental anesthetics was US$ 818 Mn in 2018. A recent Fact.MR study forecasts the global dental anesthetics market to record healthy expansion at 5.3% over the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Dental 3D Printing Market- Dental technicians and clinicians are progressively turning receptive to digital dentistry, which is opening lucrative avenues for manufacturers of 3D printers to progress with a customised, rather than standardised approach in the dental 3D printing market.

Dental Cements Market- Growing interest of dentists and clinicians in novel nanomaterial technology inadvertently signifies high market opportunity for manufacturers to introduce new technologies for the development of high-quality dental implants.

Dental Lasers Market- North America will also remain the most attractive market for dental lasers during the 2027-2022 period. According to CDC, approximately 27% U.S. adults suffer from tooth decay, while 46% of adults aged 30 and above suffer from gum diseases.

Dental Consumables Market- Global market for dental consumables is projected to register growth at the rate of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030, to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 50 Bn by 2030.

Dental Endodontics Market- The global market for dental endodontics to reach US$ 3 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The market is scheduled to expand 2.3x, up from US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021. The report forecasts that sales of dental consumables, particularly root canal preparation products, will surge at almost 7% CAGR until 2031.

Dental Restoratives Market- The prevalence and severity of dental decay has waned over the past few years. Dental care needs have engendered a significant shift in the nature of dental care services- from conventional restorative care to cosmetic and preventive services.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


