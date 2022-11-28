Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market size is estimated to increase by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.52%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The intraoral scanners market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Intraoral Scanners Market

The market is segmented by End-user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Type (Powder Free and Powder Based), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment became the market's largest contributor in 2022.

With the increasing demand for personalized care and ease of access , the number of dental clinics is increasing rapidly.

Many dental clinics are focusing on the use of modern IT solutions for enhanced patient satisfaction and efficient operations . They are using advanced imaging technologies to design customized therapeutic products.

Owing to the above factors, the dental clinics segment is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Increasing Accuracy and Productivity of Intraoral Scanners is Notably Driving the Intraoral Scanners Market Growth

Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are shifting to digital processes for improved outcomes and effective treatments. Digitization also facilitates faster communication between dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients. CAD/CAM technology helps in the production of high-quality dental implants with accurate measurements. Moreover, vendors are launching new intraoral scanners with advanced features and technologies, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of dental disorders is increasing the demand for intraoral scanners in the region. Moreover, vendors are using business strategies to strengthen their presence in the region and retain their foothold. Such partnerships are expected to boost the growth of the intraoral scanners market in the region during the forecast period.

After lifting the lockdown restrictions in 2021, dental practice activities and patient visits to dental clinics have rebounded. However, these numbers are still below the pre-COVID-19 levels. Moreover, dentists in the region are taking steps to provide a safe environment for patients by reducing the risk of contamination. These factors will drive the recovery of the regional market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this intraoral scanners market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intraoral scanners market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intraoral scanners market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market vendors

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 925.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled 3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

