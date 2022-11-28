U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market size is estimated to increase by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.52%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample report.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The  intraoral scanners market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

  • 8853 Spa

  • Align Technology Inc.

  • Biotech Dental

  • Carestream Dental LLC

  • Condor Technologies NV

  • densys Ltd.

  • Denterprise International Inc.

  • Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • Envista Holdings Corp.

  • Glidewell Laboratories

  • Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Intelliscan 3D

  • Medit Corp.

  • Midmark Corp.

  • Planmeca Oy

  • Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Straumann Holding AG.

Download a sample report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Intraoral Scanners Market

  • The market is segmented by End-user (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others), Type (Powder Free and Powder Based), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

  • Based on end-user, the dental clinics segment became the market's largest contributor in 2022.

  • With the increasing demand for personalized care and ease of access, the number of dental clinics is increasing rapidly.

  • Many dental clinics are focusing on the use of modern IT solutions for enhanced patient satisfaction and efficient operations. They are using advanced imaging technologies to design customized therapeutic products.

  • Owing to the above factors, the dental clinics segment is projected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Increasing Accuracy and Productivity of Intraoral Scanners is Notably Driving the Intraoral Scanners Market Growth

Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are shifting to digital processes for improved outcomes and effective treatments. Digitization also facilitates faster communication between dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients. CAD/CAM technology helps in the production of high-quality dental implants with accurate measurements. Moreover, vendors are launching new intraoral scanners with advanced features and technologies, which is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of dental disorders is increasing the demand for intraoral scanners in the region. Moreover, vendors are using business strategies to strengthen their presence in the region and retain their foothold. Such partnerships are expected to boost the growth of the intraoral scanners market in the region during the forecast period.

  • After lifting the lockdown restrictions in 2021, dental practice activities and patient visits to dental clinics have rebounded. However, these numbers are still below the pre-COVID-19 levels. Moreover, dentists in the region are taking steps to provide a safe environment for patients by reducing the risk of contamination. These factors will drive the recovery of the regional market during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations, VIEW A PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports -

Intraoral Camera Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 971.91 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.22%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (wired intraoral camera and wireless intraoral camera) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).  To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT

3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 689.59 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.43%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The increasing affordability is one of the key factors driving the market growth. To get more exclusive research insights: VIEW SUMMARY OF THE REPORT 

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this intraoral scanners market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intraoral scanners market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the intraoral scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the intraoral scanners market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoral scanners market vendors

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 925.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3Shape AS

  • 11.4 8853 Spa

  • 11.5 Align Technology Inc.

  • 11.6 Carestream Dental LLC

  • 11.7 Condor Technologies NV

  • 11.8 densys Ltd.

  • 11.9 Denterprise International Inc.

  • 11.10 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

  • 11.11 Envista Holdings Corp.

  • 11.12 Glidewell Laboratories

  • 11.13 Intelliscan 3D

  • 11.14 Medit Corp.

  • 11.15 Midmark Corp.

  • 11.16 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

  • 11.17 Straumann Holding AG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027
Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraoral-scanners-market-2023-2027-5-year-2017-2021-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686918.html

SOURCE Technavio

