Intraoral Scanners Market to grow by $181.36 Million during 2020-2024 | COVID-19 Impact & Analysis | Technavio

·4 min read

- Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

- 3M Co., 3Shape AS and Align Technology Inc. will emerge as major intraoral scanners market participants during 2020-2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market is poised to grow by USD 181.36 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The report classifies vendors in terms of market positioning into dominant and strong players. 3M Co. (US), 3Shape AS (Denmark), Align Technology Inc. (US), Carestream Health Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Glidewell Laboratories (US), Medit Corp. (South Korea (Republic of Korea)), Ormco Corp. (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US) are some of the dominant intraoral scanners market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intraoral Scanners Market by End-user, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intraoral Scanners Market can now be gained through our report. Download Free Sample Now!

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

  • Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

  • Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Intraoral Scanners Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get the detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/intraoral-scanners-market-industry-analysis

Top 3 Intraoral Scanners Market Players:

3Shape AS

The company offers various products such as intraoral scanners, lab scanners, CBCT scanner, and CAD/CAM solutions for labs and clinics. In addition, it provides intraoral scanners under the brand-TRIOS.

Medit Corp.

The company offers 3D measurement and CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners. The company offers intraoral scanners under the brand- i500.

Ormco Corp.

The company offers various products such as twin brackets, tubes and bands, archwires, digital orthodontics, and lab products. The company offers Lythos Digital Impression System which delivers dual-arch capture in an average of seven minutes.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full
Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intraoral Scanners Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intraoral scanners market is segmented as below:

  • End-User

  • Geographic


The intraoral scanners market is driven by the increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies, the rising incidence of oral conditions, and the increasing affordability of dental scanners. In addition, other factors including increasing dental tourism, consistently improving technological advances, and growing awareness about oral health are expected to trigger the intraoral scanners market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 10% during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations and high-cost burden may hamper the market's growth in the long run.

Unlock the Intraoral Scanners Market Report Statistics through Our Sample Report-

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43719

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraoral-scanners-market-to-grow-by-181-36-million-during-2020-2024--covid-19-impact--analysis--technavio-301351546.html

SOURCE Technavio

