Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market to Record 7.5% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | North America Contributes 39% of the Market Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Shenzhen General Meditech Inc. , Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd., Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Product (fetal electrodes and electronic fetal monitors)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

A latest market study titled, "Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will reach USD 8.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the report. The market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.38%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Download FREE Sample: for unlocking CAGR and YOY growth rate.

Vendor Insights-

The intrapartum monitoring devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with small, local players to strengthen their regional footing, and product portfolio expansion through sharing technology and products to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global intrapartum monitoring devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the intrapartum monitoring devices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Top Players Covered in the Report are:

  • Analogic Corp.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Bionet Co. Ltd.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • EDAN Instruments Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Halma Plc

  • Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Mediana Co. Ltd.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Mindchild Medical Inc.

  • Nemo Healthcare BV

  • Shenzhen General Meditech Inc.

  • Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Stryker Corp.

  • The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • TOITU CO. Ltd.

  • Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download
Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The intrapartum monitoring devices market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intrapartum monitoring devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

The growing number of hospitals and maternity centers that adopt intrapartum monitoring devices for the continuous monitoring of fetal heart rates will facilitate the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth in North America over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in key consumer countries including Germany and other emerging economies.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share
of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

• Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Driver:

The mortality rate among preterm babies is increasing due to the lack of proper and cost-effective maternal care facilities, including breastfeeding support as well as basic healthcare for children with infections and breathing difficulties, particularly, in the emerging economies. As a result, the World Health Assembly and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are taking initiatives to provide improved obstetric and neonatal care units with high-end equipment such as intrapartum monitoring devices that enable gynecologists to continuously monitor the health status of the mother and fetus during pregnancy. Thus, rising incidences of preterm births will influence the market positively during the forecast period.

  • Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Trend:

Companies are leveraging technology to launch innovative solutions and products to cater the evolving demands from the users. For instance, STAN fetal heart monitor from BMA assists in the continuous detection of fetus ECG waveform during labor. Likewise, MERIDIAN M110 Fetal Monitoring System from Mindchild Medical is an intrapartum fetal monitor that measures and displays the fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine contractions. These innovations will influence the market positively during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in
our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Fetal Monitoring Devices Market by Application, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ovulation Test Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.79 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Shenzhen General Meditech Inc. , Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd., Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fetal electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electronic fetal monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bionet Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.5 EDAN Instruments Inc.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Halma Plc

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Mindchild Medical Inc.

  • 10.11 Nemo Healthcare BV

  • 10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intrapartum-monitoring-devices-market-to-record-7-5-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--north-america-contributes-39-of-the-market-growth--technavio-301498124.html

SOURCE Technavio

