Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market to Record 7.5% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | North America Contributes 39% of the Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Shenzhen General Meditech Inc. , Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd., Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (fetal electrodes and electronic fetal monitors)

Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

A latest market study titled, " Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will reach USD 8.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the report. The market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.38%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The intrapartum monitoring devices market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships with small, local players to strengthen their regional footing, and product portfolio expansion through sharing technology and products to compete in the market. Technavio categorizes the global intrapartum monitoring devices market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the intrapartum monitoring devices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Top Players Covered in the Report are:

Analogic Corp.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Bionet Co. Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

EDAN Instruments Inc.

General Electric Co.

Halma Plc

Heal Force Bio-meditech Holdings Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Mediana Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Mindchild Medical Inc.

Nemo Healthcare BV

Shenzhen General Meditech Inc.

Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co.Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

TOITU CO. Ltd.

Ultrasound Technologies Ltd.

Regional Market Outlook

The intrapartum monitoring devices market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for intrapartum monitoring devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

The growing number of hospitals and maternity centers that adopt intrapartum monitoring devices for the continuous monitoring of fetal heart rates will facilitate the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth in North America over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in key consumer countries including Germany and other emerging economies.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

• Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Driver:

The mortality rate among preterm babies is increasing due to the lack of proper and cost-effective maternal care facilities, including breastfeeding support as well as basic healthcare for children with infections and breathing difficulties, particularly, in the emerging economies. As a result, the World Health Assembly and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are taking initiatives to provide improved obstetric and neonatal care units with high-end equipment such as intrapartum monitoring devices that enable gynecologists to continuously monitor the health status of the mother and fetus during pregnancy. Thus, rising incidences of preterm births will influence the market positively during the forecast period.

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Trend:

Companies are leveraging technology to launch innovative solutions and products to cater the evolving demands from the users. For instance, STAN fetal heart monitor from BMA assists in the continuous detection of fetus ECG waveform during labor. Likewise, MERIDIAN M110 Fetal Monitoring System from Mindchild Medical is an intrapartum fetal monitor that measures and displays the fetal heart rate (FHR), maternal heart rate (MHR), and uterine contractions. These innovations will influence the market positively during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Fetal electrodes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Electronic fetal monitors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bionet Co. Ltd.

10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.5 EDAN Instruments Inc.

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Halma Plc

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Mindchild Medical Inc.

10.11 Nemo Healthcare BV

10.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

