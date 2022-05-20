U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies and Unwanted Abortions to Boost Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intrauterine Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 854.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations, and the high growth of e-commerce platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. However adverse effects of intrauterine devices, high-cost constraints, and lack of reimbursement will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Download Sample Report.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intrauterine devices market report covers the following areas:

  • Intrauterine Devices Market size

  • Intrauterine Devices Market trends

  • Intrauterine Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance as one of the prime reasons driving the intrauterine devices market growth during the next few years.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • DKT International

  • Durbin PLC

  • EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH

  • EUROGINE SL

  • Gima Spa

  • HLL Lifecare Ltd.

  • Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

  • Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

  • Melbea Innovations Ltd.

  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ocon Medical Ltd.

  • Pregna International Ltd.

  • Prosan International BV

  • Searchlight Pharma Inc.

  • SMB Corp. of India

  • The Cooper Companies Inc.

  • Viatris Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis 
North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for intrauterine devices. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).

Over the projection period, technological advancements such as postpartum will aid the expansion of the intrauterine devices market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market during the forecast period

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist intrauterine devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the intrauterine devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the intrauterine devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intrauterine devices market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Intrauterine Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 854.32 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.05

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd., Prosan International BV, Searchlight Pharma Inc., SMB Corp. of India, The Cooper Companies Inc., and Viatris Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AbbVie Inc.

  • 11.4 Bayer AG

  • 11.5 DKT International

  • 11.6 EUROGINE SL

  • 11.7 Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

  • 11.8 Melbea Innovations Ltd.

  • 11.9 Pregna International Ltd.

  • 11.10 Prosan International BV

  • 11.11 SMB Corp. of India

  • 11.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intrauterine-devices-market-2022-2026--increasing-rate-of-unintended-pregnancies-and-unwanted-abortions-to-boost-growth--technavio-301551113.html

SOURCE Technavio

