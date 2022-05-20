Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies and Unwanted Abortions to Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intrauterine Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 854.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.
The increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations, and the high growth of e-commerce platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. However adverse effects of intrauterine devices, high-cost constraints, and lack of reimbursement will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
End-user
Geography
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intrauterine devices market report covers the following areas:
Intrauterine Devices Market size
Intrauterine Devices Market trends
Intrauterine Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance as one of the prime reasons driving the intrauterine devices market growth during the next few years.
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
AbbVie Inc.
Bayer AG
DKT International
Durbin PLC
EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH
EUROGINE SL
Gima Spa
HLL Lifecare Ltd.
Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS
Melbea Innovations Ltd.
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Ocon Medical Ltd.
Pregna International Ltd.
Prosan International BV
Searchlight Pharma Inc.
SMB Corp. of India
The Cooper Companies Inc.
Viatris Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for intrauterine devices. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).
Over the projection period, technological advancements such as postpartum will aid the expansion of the intrauterine devices market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market during the forecast period
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist intrauterine devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the intrauterine devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the intrauterine devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intrauterine devices market vendors
Intrauterine Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 854.32 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.05
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd., Prosan International BV, Searchlight Pharma Inc., SMB Corp. of India, The Cooper Companies Inc., and Viatris Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
