Intravacc's CSO Virgil Schijns appointed as Visiting Professor at the Scottish University of Strathclyde in Glasgow

·4 min read

  • Appointment for three years at the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences

  • Schijns published over 120 scientific papers in the field of immunology and adjuvants

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of preventive and therapeutic vaccines, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Virgil Schijns as Visiting Professor at the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences (SIPBS) of the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, for a period of three years effective February, 2023.

Prof. Dr. Virgil Schijns, CSO of vaccine developer Intravacc, now appointed Visiting Professor at the Scottish University of Strathclyde in Glasgow

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is recognized as a leading international technological university based in the centre of Glasgow. The appointment of Prof. Schijns will be in the context to further strengthen the pharmacy & biomedical sciences education and research capabilities, affirming its position as one of the foremost leading biomedical science schools in the world. With the overarching aim to build up specialist knowledge and deepen expertise within the field of immunological understanding and intervention of infectious diseases and cancer, during his three years assignment as Visiting Professor Schijns, will teach several courses. He will partake in research discussions and speak during lectures on the relevant areas, as well as participate in series of engagements with students, and academic colleagues.

Prof. Duncan Graham (Distinguished Professor, Associate Principal & Executive Dean of Science Faculty of Science) says:
"We're delighted to appoint Prof. Schijns as a Visiting Professor to the University and to be based within our Institute for Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences where his interactions and engagements will be hugely beneficial to all involved."

Virgil Schijns studied Biomedicine at Utrecht University. He obtained his PhD in 1990 at the Utrecht University on 'The Antiviral Activity of Interferon-gamma'. After working in Academia, at the Institute of Virology (Utrecht University), he joined the medical branch of AKZO-NOBEL (Intervet and Nobilon) as department head in 1997. Since 2013 he is the CSO at Epitopoietc Research Corporation (ERC), a clinical stage company which produces an immunotherapy for glioma brain cancer patients. In November 2020 he made the move to Intravacc, where he is the Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board. Since 2000, Schijns has also been a frequent lecturer at North Carolina State University (USA) as Visiting Professor, and at Wageningen University as Special Professor, for various courses in the field of immunology and adjuvants. Virgil has published over 120 scientific articles in leading scientific journals.

Prof. Dr. Virgil Schijns, Intravacc's CSO, says:
"I'm honoured and grateful to be appointed as Visiting Professor at the University of Strathclyde and thrilled to have the chance to work with Strathclyde students and the Strathclyde Institute of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences (SIPBS)."

About Intravacc

Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines. As an established independent CDMO with many years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology world-wide for many vaccines including polio, measles, DPT, Hib and influenza. Around 40% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc's know-how and proprietary technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), biotech and pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit www.intravacc.nl.

About the University of Strathclyde

A leading international technological university based in the centre of Glasgow, the University of Strathclyde was named the Times Higher Education UK University of the Year 2019, the Sunday Times Good University Guide Scottish University of the Year 2020, and has received two Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education awards for its excellence in energy innovation in 2020 and in advanced manufacturing 2022. The University of Strathclyde integrates academics, research capabilities and deep engagement with industry, government and the third sector to fulfill its mission of making a positive difference in the lives of its students' society and the world.

Contact info

Intravacc 
Dr. Jan Groen, CEO
P: +31 30 7920 454

Media relations
P: +31 6 115 969 94
E: press.office@intravacc.nl

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam
Leon Melens
P: +31 6 538 16427
E: lmelens@lifespring.nl

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007937/Prof_dr_Virgil_Schijns.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1334670/Intravacc_Logo.jpg

 

Intravacc B.V. logo (PRNewsfoto/Intravacc B.V.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravaccs-cso-virgil-schijns-appointed-as-visiting-professor-at-the-scottish-university-of-strathclyde-in-glasgow-301754011.html

SOURCE Intravacc

