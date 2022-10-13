Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market to Reach US$ 1.22 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The products and solutions offered by players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are used for a wide range of venous interventions in order to gain high-resolution, cross-sectional imaging or surrounding tissue and blood vessels, and precise 3D imaging. Growing uptake of the products in the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of systematic policies for reimbursement by insurers and players in the medical technology sector. According to a recent research report, the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021 to 2031, i.e., the forecast period.

Players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are focused on developing extensive portfolios of IVUS catheters for peripheral, as well as coronary applications. Using different types of catheters can aid medical practitioners in deciding what would be the best option for therapy and optimize results of the treatment. These IVUS catheters are also used to facilitate guidance during the pre-stent planning stage. Furthermore, high resolution of solutions in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is proving to be useful in the diagnosis of complex chronic total occlusion (CTO) lesions in patients.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Key Findings of the Report

Rising Demand for Coronary Intervention Applications : Products in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are used for multiple applications in the medical sector. These include coronary intervention, peripheral or non-coronary applications, coronary diagnosis, and coronary research. Using IVUS guidance during the process of coronary intervention can assist in lowering the risk associated with major adverse cardiovascular events, also known as MACE. This trend is boosting demand within the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.

Increase in Demand from Specialty Clinics: Players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market offer products and solutions to various end users. Some of the most notable end users include specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, it is anticipated that specialty clinics will account for the highest demand in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market in coming years. This trend can be attributed to rising adoption of IVUS equipment and systems in specialty clinics and rising efforts by specialty clinics across the world on capacity building.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Growth Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases propels demand within the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market

Rising geriatric population across the world boosts demand

Increasing demand from specialty clinics bolsters market growth

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Kononklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, ACIST Medical Systems, Axle International, Infraredx, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Conavi Medical, Inc. Players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are focused on increasing their capabilities of producing piezoelectric transducers. These new types of emerging electroacoustic transducers are increasingly becoming popular in the field of biomedical imaging. Players are also focusing on research to overcome various drawbacks associated with conventional piezoelectric ultrasound transducers, such as low speed of imaging.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Regional Growth Assessment

North America dominated the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market in recent past. The research report predicts that the same region will continue leading the market in coming years. Growth of the North America intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is driven by the presence of well-trenched medical infrastructure and widespread availability of skilled medical professionals and doctors.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market: Segmentation

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by Product

IVUS Consoles Integrated System Cart System

IVUS Catheters IVUS Transducers IVUS Accessories



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by Application

Coronary Diagnosis

Coronary Intervention

Coronary Research

Non-coronary /Peripheral Applications

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

