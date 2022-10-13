U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market to Reach US$ 1.22 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·6 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The products and solutions offered by players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are used for a wide range of venous interventions in order to gain high-resolution, cross-sectional imaging or surrounding tissue and blood vessels, and precise 3D imaging. Growing uptake of the products in the market can be attributed to increasing adoption of systematic policies for reimbursement by insurers and players in the medical technology sector. According to a recent research report, the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021 to 2031, i.e., the forecast period.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, October 13, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, October 13, 2022, Press release picture

Players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are focused on developing extensive portfolios of IVUS catheters for peripheral, as well as coronary applications. Using different types of catheters can aid medical practitioners in deciding what would be the best option for therapy and optimize results of the treatment. These IVUS catheters are also used to facilitate guidance during the pre-stent planning stage. Furthermore, high resolution of solutions in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is proving to be useful in the diagnosis of complex chronic total occlusion (CTO) lesions in patients.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2208

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Key Findings of the Report

  • Rising Demand for Coronary Intervention Applications: Products in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are used for multiple applications in the medical sector. These include coronary intervention, peripheral or non-coronary applications, coronary diagnosis, and coronary research. Using IVUS guidance during the process of coronary intervention can assist in lowering the risk associated with major adverse cardiovascular events, also known as MACE. This trend is boosting demand within the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market.

  • Increase in Demand from Specialty Clinics: Players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market offer products and solutions to various end users. Some of the most notable end users include specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Among these, it is anticipated that specialty clinics will account for the highest demand in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market in coming years. This trend can be attributed to rising adoption of IVUS equipment and systems in specialty clinics and rising efforts by specialty clinics across the world on capacity building.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Growth Drivers

  • Increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases propels demand within the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market

  • Rising geriatric population across the world boosts demand

  • Increasing demand from specialty clinics bolsters market growth

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=2208

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Kononklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, ACIST Medical Systems, Axle International, Infraredx, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Conavi Medical, Inc. Players in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market are focused on increasing their capabilities of producing piezoelectric transducers. These new types of emerging electroacoustic transducers are increasingly becoming popular in the field of biomedical imaging. Players are also focusing on research to overcome various drawbacks associated with conventional piezoelectric ultrasound transducers, such as low speed of imaging.

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market - Regional Growth Assessment

North America dominated the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market in recent past. The research report predicts that the same region will continue leading the market in coming years. Growth of the North America intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market is driven by the presence of well-trenched medical infrastructure and widespread availability of skilled medical professionals and doctors.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=2208

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market: Segmentation

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by Product

  • IVUS Consoles

    • Integrated System

    • Cart System

  • IVUS Catheters

    • IVUS Transducers

    • IVUS Accessories

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by Application

  • Coronary Diagnosis

  • Coronary Intervention

  • Coronary Research

  • Non-coronary /Peripheral Applications

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by End User

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Research Institutes

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Pediatric Home-use Medical Devices Market: The global pediatric home-use medical devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.27 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: The global refurbished medical imaging equipment market is expected to reach US$ 18.3 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market: The global smart drug delivery systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 36 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Safety Pen Needles Market: The North America safety pen needles market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 1.17 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Arthroscopic Visualization Instrument Market: The global arthroscopic visualization instrument market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Diabetes Devices Market: The global diabetes devices market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 90.2 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Nurse Call Systems Market: The global nurse call systems market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Closed System Transfer Devices [CSTD] Market: The global closed system transfer devices (CSTD) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2020-2030.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720277/Intravascular-Ultrasound-IVUS-Devices-Market-to-Reach-US-122-Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study

