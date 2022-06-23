Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-user and Regional Forecast, 2020-2024

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The market is segmented by End-User (hospitals, home healthcare, and others). The intravenous fluid bags market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Intravenous fluid bags are used in hospitals, including both multispecialty hospitals and general government hospitals, to provide intravenous solutions to prevent dehydration, maintain blood pressure, and provide medicines or nutrients to patients. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period. Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 667.51 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intravenous Fluid Bags Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. All at affordable Plans

Market Segmentation

The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for intravenous fluid bags market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the intravenous fluid bags market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 667.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co., and Smiths Medical Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amcor Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

JW Lifescience Corp.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

PolyCine GmbH

Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.

Smiths Medical Group Ltd.

The intravenous fluid bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovation and increasing the existing product capabilities to compete in the market.

More insights on the market share of various regions with latest vendor news & product offerings. Request for Details

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth:

Technological Innovations will be a Key Trend of the Market in the Near Future:

This Market Report gives insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. Learn More

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

Many elective surgeries, such as the appendix, kidney, and gallbladder stone surgeries were postponed for two to three months in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More than 500,000 surgical procedures were either postponed or canceled in 2020, which led to a decline in the adoption of intravenous fluid bags. However, in 2021, the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives has lifted the lockdown and travel restrictions, which led to the resumption of supply chain activities. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Pressure Infusion Bags Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pressure infusion bags market share is expected to increase by USD 2.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical specialty bags market has the potential to grow by USD 5.26 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.50%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amcor Plc

10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

10.6 Fresenius Kabi AG

10.7 ICU Medical Inc.

10.8 JW Lifescience Corp.

10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

10.10 PolyCine GmbH

10.11 Smiths Group Plc

10.12 SSY Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-fluid-bags-market-size-share--industry-analysis-by-end-user-and-regional-forecast-2020-2024-301573239.html

SOURCE Technavio