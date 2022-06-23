Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-user and Regional Forecast, 2020-2024
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The market is segmented by End-User (hospitals, home healthcare, and others). The intravenous fluid bags market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Intravenous fluid bags are used in hospitals, including both multispecialty hospitals and general government hospitals, to provide intravenous solutions to prevent dehydration, maintain blood pressure, and provide medicines or nutrients to patients. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period. Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 667.51 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. All at affordable Plans
Market Segmentation
The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for intravenous fluid bags market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the intravenous fluid bags market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 667.51 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.24
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Canada, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co., and Smiths Medical Group Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Company Profiles
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Amcor Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International Inc.
Fresenius Kabi AG
ICU Medical Inc.
JW Lifescience Corp.
Merit Medical Systems Inc.
PolyCine GmbH
Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.
Smiths Medical Group Ltd.
The intravenous fluid bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovation and increasing the existing product capabilities to compete in the market.
More insights on the market share of various regions with latest vendor news & product offerings. Request for Details
Market Dynamics
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth:
Technological Innovations will be a Key Trend of the Market in the Near Future:
This Market Report gives insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. Learn More
COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis
Many elective surgeries, such as the appendix, kidney, and gallbladder stone surgeries were postponed for two to three months in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More than 500,000 surgical procedures were either postponed or canceled in 2020, which led to a decline in the adoption of intravenous fluid bags. However, in 2021, the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives has lifted the lockdown and travel restrictions, which led to the resumption of supply chain activities. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Related Reports
Pressure Infusion Bags Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pressure infusion bags market share is expected to increase by USD 2.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical specialty bags market has the potential to grow by USD 5.26 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.50%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by End user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 Key leading countries
7.8 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Competitive scenario
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amcor Plc
10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG
10.5 Baxter International Inc.
10.6 Fresenius Kabi AG
10.7 ICU Medical Inc.
10.8 JW Lifescience Corp.
10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
10.10 PolyCine GmbH
10.11 Smiths Group Plc
10.12 SSY Group Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-fluid-bags-market-size-share--industry-analysis-by-end-user-and-regional-forecast-2020-2024-301573239.html
SOURCE Technavio