U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.75
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,443.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,620.50
    +54.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.25
    -1.94 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.70
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.95 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3730
    -0.7670 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,514.37
    +134.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    +2.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.82
    -23.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-user and Regional Forecast, 2020-2024

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The market is segmented by End-User (hospitals, home healthcare, and others). The intravenous fluid bags market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. Intravenous fluid bags are used in hospitals, including both multispecialty hospitals and general government hospitals, to provide intravenous solutions to prevent dehydration, maintain blood pressure, and provide medicines or nutrients to patients. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period. Moreover, the market value is set to grow by USD 667.51 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intravenous Fluid Bags Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intravenous Fluid Bags Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Look out for more information on market dynamics scenario, demand & supply forces, product offerings, financial information, and SWOT analysis. All at affordable Plans

Market Segmentation

The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for intravenous fluid bags market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the intravenous fluid bags market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 667.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Canada, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co., and Smiths Medical Group Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Amcor Ltd.

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Fresenius Kabi AG

  • ICU Medical Inc.

  • JW Lifescience Corp.

  • Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • PolyCine GmbH

  • Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.

  • Smiths Medical Group Ltd.

The intravenous fluid bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovation and increasing the existing product capabilities to compete in the market.

More insights on the market share of various regions with latest vendor news & product offerings. Request for Details

Market Dynamics

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth:

  • Technological Innovations will be a Key Trend of the Market in the Near Future:

This Market Report gives insights on the latest drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies. Learn More

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

Many elective surgeries, such as the appendix, kidney, and gallbladder stone surgeries were postponed for two to three months in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More than 500,000 surgical procedures were either postponed or canceled in 2020, which led to a decline in the adoption of intravenous fluid bags. However, in 2021, the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives has lifted the lockdown and travel restrictions, which led to the resumption of supply chain activities. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports

Pressure Infusion Bags Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pressure infusion bags market share is expected to increase by USD 2.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.97%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Medical Specialty Bags Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The medical specialty bags market has the potential to grow by USD 5.26 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.50%. Find More Exclusive Research Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Competitive scenario

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amcor Plc

  • 10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • 10.5 Baxter International Inc.

  • 10.6 Fresenius Kabi AG

  • 10.7 ICU Medical Inc.

  • 10.8 JW Lifescience Corp.

  • 10.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

  • 10.10 PolyCine GmbH

  • 10.11 Smiths Group Plc

  • 10.12 SSY Group Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-fluid-bags-market-size-share--industry-analysis-by-end-user-and-regional-forecast-2020-2024-301573239.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets Wrap“

  • Uber and Lyft Stock Are Down Big. A Recovery Could Be Under Way.

    Ride-sharing stocks Uber and Lyft had slumped this year, but analysts at Needham & Co. and Evercore ISI outlined reasons why the shares could recover more of their prepandemic drive.

  • Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany warned that Russia’s moves to slash Europe’s natural gas supplies risked sparking a collapse in energy markets, drawing a parallel to the role of Lehman Brothers in triggering the financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleSt

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • A bear market can be a boon for young investors. For retirees, it’s a different story

    There's no way to go back to pre-bear-market times. But there are a few money moves retirees or near-retirees can make to protect their finances.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.35% on Thursday, after recording a 1.3% increase earlier this month, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 29.57 trillion at a block height of 741,888, according to […]

  • Asia’s Thirst for Cheap Russian Oil Hits OPEC’s No. 2 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq may end up as one of the biggest losers from cheap Russian barrels flowing to Asia with lukewarm demand for its key grades.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapThere have been no spot

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • Gas prices: Drivers may see slight relief at pump, analyst says

    Gas prices at the pump could decline slightly in the come days, says one analyst.