Intravenous Infusion Pump Market to hit USD 9.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.

Intravenous infusion pump industry is anticipated to observe 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to increasing number of people undergoing surgical procedures.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Intravenous infusion pump market value is estimated to cross more than USD 9.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases will stimulate the sales of intelligent intravenous infusion pumps. In America, for example, cancer, heart conditions, and other non-communication diseases remain a major health burden. This high incidence of severe medical conditions will lead to an increased number of people undergoing surgeries. As a result, the need for intravenous medication infusion pumps will rise to prevent perioperative errors and manage post-operative pain. Likewise, the high awareness of minimally invasive surgical procedures will hasten product development over the forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5528





Technical errors and frequent recalls of IV infusion pumps may act as restraining factors

Risk factors including drug library overrides may hinder intravenous infusion pump market expansion to some extent. A single IV medication dose requires multiple keystrokes and steps, adding up to the possibility of errors and product recalls. In March 2022, Baxter International Inc. recalled its products, such as SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pumps with Master Drug Library, due to inadequate alarm management for repeated upstream occlusion events. The technical factors including software error and battery failure may further hamper the growth of intravenous fluids infusion pump developers.

Continuous insulin infusion pumps to gain ground due to high diabetes and obesity burden

The intravenous infusion pump market share from the insulin segment is poised to exhibit over 5.5% CAGR through 2032, driven by the increasing incidence of diabetes. Over the years, the obesity epidemic continues to rise, with younger adults being the most susceptible group in America. The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in higher weight increases among teens and kids. Since obesity is one of the key risk factors of diabetes, the requirement for IV infusion will surge across healthcare settings over the forthcoming years.

Story continues

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 339 market data tables & 16 figures & charts from the report, “Intravenous Infusion Pump Market Size By Product (Volumetric, Syringe, Insulin, Patient-Controlled Analgesia Pump, Ambulatory), By Application (Oncology, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Diabetes, Gastroenterology) By End-use (Hospital & Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory), Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023-2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/intravenous-infusion-pump-market

Rise in chronic disease surgical procedures spur IV infusion pump adoption in hospitals & clinics

The hospital & clinics segment held over 47% share of the intravenous infusion pump industry in 2022. The mounting adoption of chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition, blood transfusions, and other treatments in these healthcare facilities was among the growth drivers. The report reveals that the volume of surgical procedures has also surged in hospital settings. These factors, alongside the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, will accelerate product installation in hospitals and clinics.

APAC to become a key destination for IV pump makers to address healthcare needs of geriatric people

Asia Pacific intravenous infusion pump market is set to be valued at over USD 2.5 billion by 2032, as a result of the increase in the geriatric population. Since older people are susceptible to diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic health conditions, the rate of hospitalization will grow. Additionally, the introduction of funds to support healthcare infrastructure is expected to foster regional market dynamics over the estimated timeline.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/5528?gmpaycod=sugmp

Mergers & acquisitions to remain a major strategy for industry participants

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Micrel Medical Devices SA, Fresenius Kabi, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, IRadimed Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com



