U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,354.75
    -39.75 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,558.00
    -329.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,731.25
    -118.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,114.50
    -40.50 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.15
    -2.31 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1690
    -0.0030 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.17
    +6.26 (+34.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3672
    -0.0075 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5450
    -0.2150 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,781.17
    -420.16 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.90
    -5.78 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.65
    -163.67 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size Worth $8.4 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intravenous infusion pumps market size is expected to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction and development of specialty and smart pumps are imparting crucial growth of the market as they constitute Dose-error Reduction Software (DERS) and customized drug libraries. According to a study conducted by Mindray Medical Company in 2018, medical pumps are the most conventional hospital rentals equipment.

Grand_View_Research_Logo
Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • Ambulatory infusion pumps emerged as the largest product segment in 2019 owing to increasing use of delivery fluids such as nutrients and medications in case of emergencies and treatments like chemotherapy

  • The implantable infusion pumps segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as they offer advantages such as improved safety

  • The pediatrics/ neonatology segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of disease indication as there have been growing incidences of premature birth and hence require optimum care and nutrition

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of geriatric and diabetic patients in the region.

Read 110 page market research report, "Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Volumetric, Insulin, Syringe, Enteral, Ambulatory, Implantable Pumps), By Disease Indication, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

To improve the safety and efficacy of intravenous infusion pumps, the U.S. FDA took an initiative known as the Infusion Pump Improvement Initiative in 2010, which focuses on supporting the benefits of generic pumps and minimizing the risk associated with them at the same time. FDA also launched a website that gives peculiar information about medical pumps to the patients, users, and other stakeholders. Several government collaborative research projects like the Generic Infusion Pump Project are introduced that are aimed at creating new methods for manufacturers for developing software for intravenous medical pumps. National Institute of Standards and Technology is working in collaboration with NCCoE to manufacture wireless medical pumps and such incorporation of various government policies and regulations will in turn propel the market.

The amalgamation of factors like the shift in technology, automation, and standardized dosing for the intravenous medical devices are anticipated to make therapy more convenient and user-friendly for patients. For instance, in May 2018, Baxter launched SPECTRUM IQ that allows patients records to be transferred directly from the EMR to the infusion system which is apt for home therapy as well as for therapies carried out in hospitals.

The hematology disease indication segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period. Rising cases of blood cancer are driving demand for blood transfusion through hematology, thereby driving the segment. North America dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing number of surgeries, rising cases of chronic diseases, and R&D in healthcare sector are driving the market in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global intravenous infusion pumps market on the basis of product, disease indication, and region:

  • Intravenous Infusion Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Intravenous Infusion Pumps Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

  • Intravenous Infusion Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Baxter International

  • Medtronic

  • Micrel Medical Devices SA

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Smiths Medical, Inc.

  • CareFusion Corporation

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Medical Devices Industry:

  • Drug Device Combination Products MarketThe global drug device combination product market size was valued at USD 96.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

  • Insulin Delivery Devices MarketThe insulin delivery devices market accounted for USD 9.9 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

  • BRIC Diabetes Care Devices MarketThe BRIC diabetes care devices market size was valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-infusion-pumps-market-size-worth-8-4-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301358611.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues to Look Threatened

    The Australian dollar has been negative over the last couple of sessions, and finally has broken through major support to kick off the next move.

  • Doctor on U.S. COVID-19 Data : 'Our data collection is frankly pathetic'

    Dr. Eric Topol, Scripps Research Institute Executive VP and Scripps Research Translational Institute Director & Founder, tells Yahoo Finance why he's shifted his view on booster shots.&nbsp;

  • Oil drops towards $66, lowest since May on demand concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil dropped towards $66 a barrel on Thursday to its lowest since May, pressured by concerns about weaker demand as COVID-19 cases rise, a stronger U.S. dollar and a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories. Circulation of the Delta variant in areas of low vaccination is driving transmission of COVID-19, the World Health Organization said. "The longer-than-anticipated battle against the invisible enemy has made investors cautious and pragmatic, leading to gradually softer prices," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

  • China Cuts Steel Production. How That Hurts Iron-Ore Prices.

    China is limiting steel production to reduce carbon emissions, hurting the demand for iron ore, the raw material used to produce it.

  • Toyota Plunges as Chip Shortage Forces September Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp. slumped as much as 4.7% as the worsening chip shortage saw the world’s No. 1 automaker suspend output for several days at almost all its plants in Japan next month, forcing a 40% cut in production plans.Adjustments will be made to the production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan due to parts shortages resulting from the spread of Covid in Southeast Asia, Toyota said in a statement Thursday. A total of 360,000 cars will now be made next month.

  • The world’s largest two-wheeler maker is gearing up to rival Ola’s electric scooter

    By the start of next year, Hero MotorCorp—the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer for the last 20 years—is set to debut its electric two-wheeler model.

  • ‘We can’t rest complacently in the shield that the vaccines alone give us’: Doctor

    Dr. Sejal Hathi, Physician & Faculty, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and host of “Civic Rx” podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Crude Drops to Three-Month Low After U.S. Fuel Demand Falls

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude in New York dropped to the lowest since May after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories signaled fuel demand is under threat with the delta variant menacing the nation.West Texas Intermediate ended its session down 1.7% to settle at $65.46 a barrel, the fifth straight daily decline. Futures fell below $65 for the first time since May in after-hours trading. Minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting suggested that tapering of monthly asset purchases could beg

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • Builders FirstSource Completes Acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC

    DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource” or the “Company”), today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry. Paradigm, which will operate as an independent business of Builders FirstSource, provides the Company with a digital platform to advance its strategy to deliver technology solutions th

  • Updating Our Bullish Strategy for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

    Jim Cramer gave a nod to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during his No-Huddle Offense segment of Mad Money Tuesday night. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line just made a new high for the move up to confirm the price gains. The weekly OBV line is strong and pointed higher.

  • Bitcoin Price Rebounds After Testing Lower Support Near $44K as Ether Booms

    Bitcoin continues to cool on multiple attempts at $50,000, though that may be less of a concern given demand from bigger players.

  • Nissan to unveil new 'Z' sportscar

    Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta joined Yahoo Finance ahead of the big reveal for the Nissan 400Z sportscar.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett bucks Wall Street with more Kroger stock

    Kroger can be considered another value pick for Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, but it is also a long-term play on the transformation of food shopping.

  • Summer Road Trips, Falling Crude Prices Pump Up Refiners’ Profits

    Refiners such as Marathon Petroleum are benefiting from a surge in U.S. gasoline demand, but investors remain wary because of rising costs for meeting environmental rules.

  • China’s crackdown on its workplace drinking culture is a problem for the world’s largest liquor company

    Kweichow Moutai stands to lose from China’s drinking crackdown.

  • Sugar rally could help India to export 6 million tonnes without subsidy

    India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar in the new season starting in October even without government subsidies, with global prices making overseas sales more lucrative after rising to their highest in 4-1/2 years, industry officials said on Wednesday. New Delhi is expected to withdraw sugar export subsidies from the new season as a sharp rise in prices makes it easier for Indian mills to sell on the world market, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told Reuters on Tuesday. "Even without the subsidy, India could export 6 million tonnes of sugar provided the market remains stable above 20 cents per lb," said B.B. Thombare, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 18th, 2021

    After 4 consecutive days in the red for Bitcoin, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader market.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO on inflation: Donut price points won’t change too much

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland break down Krispy Kreme Q2 earnings and outlook with Krispy Kreme CEO, Mike Tattersfield.