U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.06
    +1.75 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.70
    +40.10 (+2.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.53 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0108 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0181 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2010
    -1.6180 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,845.60
    -1,027.93 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Expected to Reach $15.48 Million at a CAGR of 13.38% by 2030, Claims AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, growing incidence of bone and muscle disorders, increase in prevalence of mucoskeletal diseases, and development in intravenous ibuprofen formulations in the global intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market drive the growth of the market. By age group, the adults segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020. Based on indication, the fever segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2030.

Portland, OR, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen market was valued at $5.34 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.48 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.38% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growing instances of arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, increase in prevalence of bone and muscle disorders, such as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis, rise in number of orthopedic hospitals and diagnostic centers, increase in prevalence of mucoskeletal diseases and orthopedic surgery, and easy availability of ibuprofen as an over the counter medication drive the growth of the intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market. On the other side, side effects associated with ibuprofen restrict the industry growth. Moreover, increase in the number of product approvals and government regulations for NSAIDs drug offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1387

COVID-19 Scenario-

  • The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market as operations stalled in most hospitals due to the lockdowns in many countries.

  • However, restructuring of many clinics and hospitals all over the world to increase hospital accommodations and offer better healthcare services contributes to the market growth.

Market Size by 2030

$15.48 Million

Forecast Year

2020-2030

CAGR

13.4%

Base Year

2020

Report Key Pointer

COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1387?reqfor=covid

The global intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market is analyzed across age group, indication and region. By age group, the adults segment accounted for around 95% of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. However, the pediatrics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.90%.

Based on indication, the pain segment occupied nearly three-fourths of the overall market share and is likely to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2030. However, the fever segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.88% through 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1387

Based on geography, the United States held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market and is likely to continue with its lead position through the forecast period. The market across China would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.25% by 2030.

The key players analyzed in the intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market include AFT Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dano Health Group, Grifol, Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, Pharma Bavaria International, Recordati, SG pharma, and XGEN.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

 Internet of Things in Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

 Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

 3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Coronary Stents Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

 Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                            
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                          
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Walmart partners with Roku in exclusive e-commerce deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out retailer Walmart's exclusive partnership with Roku.

  • Elon Musk sets goal for 1 billion daily users at Twitter town hall

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's goals for managing Twitter as he addresses employees for the first time, the likelihood of layoffs in the EV developer's other companies, and whether the billionaire's leadership meshes with the company cultures of his various ventures.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Gas prices: ‘The solution here, unfortunately, is probably a recession,’ analyst says

    Gasoline prices remain above an average of $5/gallon nationally, according to AAA data, and energy experts still do not see any relief in sight.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Final Capitulation Fears Mount as Miners Send Record Amounts of Bitcoin to Exchanges

    Bitcoin miners appear to be preparing to offload large amounts of the asset as flows to exchanges peaked this week.

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • UPDATE 2-Big Macs still sold in Russia despite McDonald's exit

    Big Macs remain on sale at some of McDonald Corp's franchise locations in Russia despite most of its restaurants reopening on Sunday under new branding and ownership. McDonald's sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May. Some of those reopened Sunday under the new name Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty and that's it," offering a new menu without the flagship burger. But other franchisees have kept their locations open, selling authentic McDonald's meals in restaurants adorned with barely concealed McDonald's branding.

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • Biden’s Latest Attempt to Lower Gas Prices Looks Like a Long Shot

    The president says he will use "all tools at my disposal" to lower prices. But one of the core issues, limited refinery capacity, can't be solved quickly.

  • Surface Transportation Board demands new recovery plans from railroads

    After public hearings in April, the Surface Transportation Board has demanded CSX and other railroads submit revised plans for improving customer service, employment and more.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: This Energy Giant Is A Safe Haven In An Uncertain Market

    Exxon Mobil is Thursday's IBD Stock Of The Day as the oil giant has consistently outperformed a turbulent market this year. The Irving, Texas, based multinational is diversified across much of the petroleum industry spectrum. Exxon is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the energy sector.

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.