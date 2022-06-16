Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market Expected to Reach $15.48 Million at a CAGR of 13.38% by 2030, Claims AMR

Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, growing incidence of bone and muscle disorders, increase in prevalence of mucoskeletal diseases, and development in intravenous ibuprofen formulations in the global intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market drive the growth of the market. By age group, the adults segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020. Based on indication, the fever segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR through 2030.

Portland, OR, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen market was valued at $5.34 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $15.48 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.38% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growing instances of arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, increase in prevalence of bone and muscle disorders, such as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis, rise in number of orthopedic hospitals and diagnostic centers, increase in prevalence of mucoskeletal diseases and orthopedic surgery, and easy availability of ibuprofen as an over the counter medication drive the growth of the intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market. On the other side, side effects associated with ibuprofen restrict the industry growth. Moreover, increase in the number of product approvals and government regulations for NSAIDs drug offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

Download Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1387

COVID-19 Scenario-

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market as operations stalled in most hospitals due to the lockdowns in many countries.

However, restructuring of many clinics and hospitals all over the world to increase hospital accommodations and offer better healthcare services contributes to the market growth.

Story continues

Market Size by 2030 $15.48 Million Forecast Year 2020-2030 CAGR 13.4% Base Year 2020 Report Key Pointer COVID-19 Outbreak & Impact

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Intravenous (IV) Ibuprofen Market- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1387?reqfor=covid

The global intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market is analyzed across age group, indication and region. By age group, the adults segment accounted for around 95% of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2030. However, the pediatrics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.90%.

Based on indication, the pain segment occupied nearly three-fourths of the overall market share and is likely to maintain its dominance from 2020 to 2030. However, the fever segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.88% through 2030.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1387

Based on geography, the United States held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market and is likely to continue with its lead position through the forecast period. The market across China would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.25% by 2030.

The key players analyzed in the intravenous (IV) ibuprofen market include AFT Pharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dano Health Group, Grifol, Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA, Pharma Bavaria International, Recordati, SG pharma, and XGEN.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Europe In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Coronary Stents Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter



