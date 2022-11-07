U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

Intravenous Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Need for Nutritional Deficiency & Dehydration Treatment Boosts Sector

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Solutions Market, by Solution, by Bag Type, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Intravenous solutions are fluids, which are administrated to a patient directly into the venous circulation. These fluids are sterile, non-pyrogenic solutions used for fluid replenishment and caloric supply in single dose container for intravenous administration. There are various types of intravenous solutions available in the market such as sodium chloride, lactated ringers, dextrose in water, and others. Intravenous therapy is ideal for patients suffering from nutritional deficiency and dehydration. Dehydration can contribute to various affects such as

  • Balance of important minerals (electrolytes) in the body.

  • Cognitive (mental) performance.

  • Energy level.

  • Gastrointestinal function (your ability to digest food and create pee and poop).

  • Headache frequency and intensity.

  • Physical performance.

  • Skin health.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of diarrhoea is expected to boost the global intravenous solution market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2022, UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide, published a report which accounted for 9 per cent of all deaths among children under age 5 worldwide in 2019 due to Diarrhoea, whereas over 1,300 young children dying each day, or about 484,000 children a year globally due to diarrhoea.

Moreover, according to an article published in the Lancet Infectious Diseases, September 2018, diarrhoea was the third leading cause of disability-adjusted life year (DALYs) in 2016, which accounted for 74.4 million DALYs, globally. According to the same source, diarrhoea was the eighth leading cause of death, which accounted for 1,655,944 deaths in 2016 globally.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intravenous solutions market, market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022 - 2030, considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

  • It profiles key players in the global intravenous solutions market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision with respect to their future product launches, governmental initiatives, technological up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global intravenous solutions market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, research and consulting firms, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global intravenous solutions market.

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Solution type:

  • Saline

  • Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl)

  • Hypertonic Saline

  • Dextran

  • Lactated Ringer's

  • Amino Acid

  • Vitamins & Minerals

  • Heparin and Trace Elements

  • Mixed Solutions

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Bag type:

  • Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml)

  • Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Application:

  • Basic IV Solution

  • Nutritional IV Solution

  • Blood IV Solution

  • Drug IV Solution

  • Irrigation IV Solution

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Home Care Settings

Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • By Country

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • By Country

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • By Country

  • U.K.

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • France

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • By Country

  • Australia

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • ASEAN

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • By Country

  • GCC

  • Israel

  • Rest of Middle East

  • Africa

  • By Country

  • South Africa

  • Central Africa

  • North Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Intravenous Solutions Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Solution Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Bag Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Global Intravenous Solutions Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Section

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • ICU Medical, Inc.

  • Braun Melsungen Ag

  • Grifols, S.A.

  • Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC

  • Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

  • JW Life Science

  • Amanta Healthcare

  • Axa Parenterals Ltd.

  • Salius Pharma Private Limited.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

  • Braun Melsungen AG

  • Soxa Formulations & Research Pvt.Ltd

  • Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aoz5u8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-solutions-global-market-report-2022-need-for-nutritional-deficiency--dehydration-treatment-boosts-sector-301670515.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

