Intraway Expands Channel Partner Program to Accelerate Telco Cloud Orchestration in North America

Partner program provides generous margins, training and support, as well as connection with skilled technology partners

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraway , a leading global provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS) automated provisioning solutions, announced today the expansion of its channel partner program providing partners with unique support and benefits when adopting Intraway's vendor agnostic and industry standards-based business process and orchestration solution. To expand the company's reach, Intraway is aggressively expanding its flagship, no-code, cloud-native OSS solution, Symphonica, in the North American market through the creation of its Channel Partner Program.

Intraway Logo

"To succeed in a highly competitive market and capitalize on new growth opportunities, CSPs will require an evolution in network operations. The path to '5G operations', for example, requires innovative, highly configurable, and ready-to-deploy orchestration solutions. Reducing system complexity will require an ecosystem of tools that make processes more efficient and simplified – from provisioning, orchestration or automation," said Johan Backman, Managing Director, Data Ductus. "We chose to join Intraway's channel program because they understand the need to deliver products to market from the first handshake through deployment and beyond – we see them as a trusted partner for the complete service lifecycle working side-by-side to simplify telco cloud challenges."

Intraway's highly curated partner ecosystem is designed for leading vendors and integrators in the OSS/BSS and network element spaces, as well as resellers and development partners from around the world who believe in taking complexity out of network automation. Intraway's ecosystem offers generous margins, technology partnerships, enablement resources and the additional business benefits of quicker time to revenue through reduced implementation times and reduced costs to execute their projects. Further, the nature of Symphonica is such that they can implement using fewer senior people in this resource-constrained environment.

Story continues

"Paired with our expansion in North America, which includes hiring key personnel across the US, we are also building our Channel Partner program to help support growth and collaboration," said Mark Abolafia, SVP Business Development and Global Channels Program at Intraway. "Our clients are looking to expand their capabilities into the "telco cloud" and our channel program is set up to expand our reach through a network of resellers, systems integrators, technology and development partners, all of whom will benefit from our unique ecosystem."

Key Benefits of the Intraway Channel Partner Ecosystem:

Sales and Marketing Resources

Generous Margins

Technology Partners

Enablement Resources

Intraway has over 18 years' experience working with industry powerhouses such as Tigo, izzi, Telecom Argentina and Telefonica and in North America, Intraway is already working with many of the top MSOs. The Channel Partner Program is an integral part of Intraway's go-to-market strategy, and the company will continue targeting network automation at the top-tier communications service providers (CSPs). See related release highlighting Intraway's North American expansion.

About Intraway

Supporting the service of over 40 million subscribers in more than 20 countries over three continents, Intraway's mission-critical solutions help global telecommunications operators create the network of the future, today. By unleashing the full potential of networks, Intraway's no-code, cloud-native, provisioning automation solutions, add the latest, cutting-edge functionalities to speed up time-to-market, reduce operational costs and advance customer-centricity. www.intraway.com

Media Contact:

Jeannette Bitz

Engage PR for Intraway

+1.510.295.4972

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraway-expands-channel-partner-program-to-accelerate-telco-cloud-orchestration-in-north-america-301503469.html

SOURCE Intraway