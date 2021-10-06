Intrepid Advises East West Eye Institute on Its Transaction With NVISION Eye Centers

The transaction follows EWEI's acquisition of several leading Southern California ophthalmology practices.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Intrepid announced today that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to East West Eye Institute (EWEI), one of the largest independent eyecare platforms in California, on its majority sale to NVISION Eye Centers, one of the largest providers of comprehensive eyecare, LASIK, and cataract surgery services in the United States.

EWEI's seven clinics, two state-of-the-art surgery centers, aesthetic center, and clinical research division are strategically located across Los Angeles, with more than 35 practice partners, associates or affiliated community physicians providing more than 70,000 clinic visits per year. Since its founder Dr. George Kambara began serving the Japanese American community in 1947, this organization has been deeply connected to its local communities. Under the stewardship of its CEO, Dr. Fred Kurata, since 1984, EWEI has diversified into one of the region's largest and most comprehensive eye care providers. Its managed services organization, Premiere Practice Management, led by its CFO, Naomi Nakagama, has completed 17 acquisitions or practice mergers.

NVISION is a leading ophthalmology partner comprised of highly experienced providers of ophthalmic physician services. Based in Aliso Viejo, Calif., NVISION is an innovative leader in ophthalmology with a patient-first commitment in delivered care using the latest technology and treatment by some of the most talented and experienced surgeons in the industry. This transaction allows NVISION, with a combined 70 practice and ASC locations across five states, including California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona, to broaden its existing operations within the attractive Los Angeles market. Dr. Alex Liu will be promoted to the role of CEO of the EWEI-subsidiary to facilitate EWEI's integration and to continue driving NVISION's growth in the Los Angeles market.

Dr. Kurata commented, "We are thrilled to become part of the NVISION family. This combination is highly complementary given our combined focus on outstanding patient care, geographic footprint and service offerings which will enable NVISION and EWEI to better serve the community." He added, "Amid a challenging COVID environment, Intrepid's Healthcare Group orchestrated a well-run process to help us secure an ideal strategic partner that will help EWEI grow for years to come."

Dr. Liu commented, "Intrepid was an invaluable resource to guide us through this complex transaction process with their expert financial analysis and strategic guidance, advising us at every stage. We felt they were an extension of our team."

"The EWEI clinical and operational leadership team did an outstanding job establishing EWEI as one of the largest and most respected practices in Southern California," said Adam Abramowitz, Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare at Intrepid. "The EWEI team demonstrated a proven model to acquire, onboard, and integrate ophthalmology practices across Southern California. I'm excited to track their growth, which will accelerate with NVISION's leadership and support."

"We were honored to help EWEI navigate its recent series of acquisitions and eventual transaction with NVISION," commented Jonathan Bluth, Director and Co-Head of Healthcare at Intrepid. "This combination creates a larger EWEI with greater acquisition resources that can further expand its geographic footprint, ophthalmology sub-specialties, and research trials capabilities, improving access to leading eyecare services across Southern California."

Deal Team Contacts

Adam Abramowitz, Managing Director, Co-Head of Healthcare

Jonathan Bluth, Director, Co-Head of Healthcare

Kyle Berkman, Vice President

Media Contact

Andreea Popa, Head of Marketing & Communications

apopa@intrepidib.com

About Intrepid's Healthcare Group

Intrepid's Healthcare Group is dedicated to providing strategic advice in capital raises and mergers and acquisitions across a broad range of healthcare sectors, including physician practice management, diagnostics and labs, revenue cycle management, behavioral health, hospitals, IT, pharmacy, post-acute care, and medical devices. Our team maintains extensive relationships with strategic buyers and institutional investors across these sectors.

Investment banking services offered by Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC, a subsidiary of MUFG Union Bank. Member FINRA/SIPC.

