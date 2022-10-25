U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Intrepid Advises SafetySkills, a Rapidly Growing Environmental, Health and Safety Training Software Provider, on Its Sale to Health & Safety Institute, a Portfolio Company of Waud Capital Partners

Intrepid Investment Bankers
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC ("Intrepid"), a leading middle-market investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SafetySkills LLC ("SafetySkills") on its sale to Health & Safety Institute ("HSI"), a portfolio company of Waud Capital Partners.

Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 2007, SafetySkills is an innovative and rapidly growing provider of environmental, health and safety ("EHS") training solutions to blue chip customers across a broad range of end-markets. The Company's dynamic, competency-based online training courses and management solutions have been designed for the next generation of workers and deliver fresh, impactful content with streamlined reporting and compliance. SafetySkills has an established track record of success and is expected to bring more than 1,000 courses and over 1,700 customers into the HSI fold.

"It was clear to us from the beginning of the selection process that Intrepid was the best option to represent us." said SafetySkills Founder and Chief Executive Officer Trey Greene and Jill Greene, Chief Sales Officer. "The entire team was knowledgeable, honest, enthusiastic, and encouraging. Chris and the team understood the culture of our company and the integrity of our product very quickly because it was important to them. Throughout the entire process they communicated clearly and gave us great advice every step of the way. If we were ever to go through this process again there would be no question that Intrepid would be our choice to represent us."

"We are proud to have served as the advisor to the SafetySkills team. Trey and Jill are incredible people, who built an equally incredible business in SafetySkills. They possess a unique combination of passion, intelligence, vision, and discipline that enabled them to create a world-class and rapidly growing EHS training and management platform," said Christopher Park, Managing Director and Head of the Software & Services practice at Intrepid. "SafetySkills has tremendous growth potential and we are confident that the partnership with HSI will further drive innovation and market-leading solutions to the EHS training marketplace."

Deasil Works Inc, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture
Deasil Works Inc, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Press release picture

Deal Team Contacts

Christopher Park, Managing Director and Head of Software & Services
Ryan Makis, Vice President
Michael McMahon, Vice President

Media Contact

Erica Gunn, Marketing Specialist
EGunn@intrepidib.com

Investment banking services offered by Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC, a subsidiary of MUFG Union Bank. Member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE: Intrepid Investment Bankers



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720960/Intrepid-Advises-SafetySkills-a-Rapidly-Growing-Environmental-Health-and-Safety-Training-Software-Provider-on-Its-Sale-to-Health-Safety-Institute-a-Portfolio-Company-of-Waud-Capital-Partners

