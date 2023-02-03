Intrepid Advises Wine Warehouse, One of the Largest Wholesale Distributors of Fine Wine, Craft Beer, and Artisanal Spirits, on its Pending Sale to Breakthru Beverage Group

LOS ANGLES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Intrepid Investment Bankers, a leading middle-market investment bank, announced today that Wine Warehouse has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Breakthru Beverage Group, one of the largest distributors of alcoholic beverages in the U.S. Intrepid acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Wine Warehouse.

Founded in Los Angeles, California in 1973 by passionate wine collectors Bob and Jim Myerson, Wine Warehouse has grown to be the third largest alcoholic beverage wholesaler in California and a top ten wholesaler nationwide. The company, a third-generation, family-owned and -operated business with an unparalleled reputation in the market, is a one-stop-shop for premium alcoholic beverages. Beginning as a distributor of fine wine, representing nearly half the wineries in Napa Valley, the Company expanded its operations to include the distribution of craft beer, artisanal spirits, and premium non-alcoholic brands. Today, Wine Warehouse serves thousands of customers statewide and prides itself on providing not only premium brands but excellent customer service and advice as well.

Once the deal is completed, which is expected this spring, Wine Warehouse will join the Breakthru Beverage family and begin to integrate Breakthru Beverage's resources and capabilities, including enhanced operations, business intelligence and digital expertise, to bolster service to partners and accelerate growth across the California market.

"Since 1973, my family and our incredible Wine Warehouse team have worked tirelessly to provide our customers and suppliers with unrivaled service and expertise in the beverage alcohol space," said Wine Warehouse's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James P. Myerson. "This transaction represents a transformational moment for the industry, the California market, and my family, and will turn the page for the next chapter in the Wine Warehouse story. Throughout the process, Intrepid understood the gravity of this transaction and worked tirelessly, with the same passion and commitment that was the basis of our Company's founding, to deliver an outstanding result that respects and builds upon our legacy."

"James Myerson and his family have shaped the Californian beverage alcohol market for the past 50 years. Their passion and enthusiasm for premium alcoholic beverages has defined the company and been a key driving force in their success," said Jim Freedman, Managing Director, Chairman, and Founding Principal of Intrepid. "We are proud to have represented the Myerson family and Wine Warehouse in this landmark acquisition that will change the industry landscape nationwide."

"We were extremely impressed with the knowledge, commitment, and expertise of the entire Wine Warehouse team throughout the transaction," said Brian Levin, one of the lead transaction execution bankers at Intrepid. "We are confident that the combination of Breakthru Beverage and Wine Warehouse creates an immense opportunity in the California market, and we look forward to watching their combined success."

About Intrepid's Food, Beverage & Agriculture Practice

Intrepid's Food, Beverage & Agriculture team delivers results in mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising transactions through utilizing a bespoke approach that is not only informed by each client's needs but by our background and long-standing relationships. Our team's experience ranges from emerging disruptors to marquee strategic transactions-ensuring a deep understanding of the most important drivers in the sector.

Investment banking services offered by Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC, a member of MUFG, a global financial group. Member FINRA/SIPC.

