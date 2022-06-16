Intrepid Announces Major Expansion in its Technology Practice and Opens Offices In New York and Chicago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Intrepid announced today a significant expansion in its Software & Services team through the addition of Managing Directors Jeff Becker and Josh Moses, who will establish the firm's presence in New York and Chicago, respectively.

Jeff Becker brings deep sector expertise spanning 27 years and more than 100 M&A and capital advisory transactions in the software and tech-enabled services industry. He advised numerous industry leaders in a wide range of sectors within enterprise software including applications, data analytics, and human capital management. Prior to joining Intrepid, Jeff led software and services teams at firms including Equiteq, JEGI CLARITY, Robertson Stephens and RBC Capital Markets, where he developed a keen understating of value drivers in SaaS and other tech-enabled service models.

Josh Moses will join Intrepid in August to lead the firm's Software & Services practice in Chicago. He brings more than 20 years of technology sector and investment banking expertise, with a deep focus on transportation and logistics technology, payments and fintech, and healthcare IT. Josh began his technology career in sales and support for leading enterprise technology implementations in the SaaS marketplace. He started his investment banking career at William Blair and continued garnering significant M&A and capital markets experience at Lincoln International and First Analysis Securities Corp. Most recently, Josh led the Chicago office of Vaquero Capital, where he sourced and executed M&A mandates involving leading middle-market SaaS providers.

"We are thrilled to expand the Intrepid team with Jeff and Josh, who both bring sterling reputations and deep experience in M&A and capital advisory across several sectors in enterprise software complementary to our power alleys that now include vertical SaaS, sales enablement, compliance & regulatory, cybersecurity, data & analytics, human capital management, transportation and logistics technology, and payments and fintech", said Christopher Park, Head of the Software & Services Practice at Intrepid.

"Intrepid is a very special platform. The firm was built by a team that has been together for more than 30 years and bred a culture of excellence, client service and teamwork. Their clients are their biggest fans, and their teammates enjoy a camaraderie and bond that are hard to find in the investment banking industry. I was sold on the firm, its reputation and commitment to build one of the top technology platforms in the middle market," commented Jeff Becker.

"Intrepid has the DNA of a boutique, best of class advisory organization, supported by the resources and capital of the fifth largest financial institution in the world - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The entire organization's commitment to building the preeminent software and technology advisory practice in the middle market was why I decided to join," added Josh Moses.

Since its founding in 2010, Intrepid has grown by providing M&A and capital raising advisory services through industry dedicated groups focused on middle-market companies across a wide array of industries, including technology and digital media, healthcare, consumer products and services, and industrials and business services.

"We are all in on building one of the most respected middle market advisory practices in software and technology. Our initiative is fully aligned with our parent company's stated objective to become a key lender to the technology sector and recent announcement of launching a dedicated technology banking group with offices on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park and Seattle, focused on venture-backed companies with SaaS based recurring revenue. Intrepid will leverage our parent's balance sheet capabilities and the breadth of MUFG's global technology coverage platform to become a full resource to enterprise software and tech-enabled services companies in the middle market," commented Ed Bagdasarian, CEO of Intrepid.

MUFG's Global Technology Group, led by Bill Davidson, is a team of bankers based in San Francisco and New York, with extensive sector expertise and a mandate to cover mid and large-cap U.S. based technology companies.

About Intrepid Investment Bankers

Intrepid provides M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs and middle-market companies in various industry sectors. Our heritage breeds a culture that embraces teamwork, tenacity and creativity to help our clients win big. We believe that every company has an entrepreneurial passion that drives it and a story that defines it. Our team delivers results through skillful positioning and relentless execution. Based in Los Angeles, Intrepid augments its international capabilities through its active participation in Oaklins, an exclusive global alliance of M&A advisory firms.

About Intrepid's Software & Services Practice

Accessing capital and achieving a premium valuation requires a unique and disruptive idea, a scalable business model, vision for sustained growth, and strong execution. Intrepid's Software & Services practice is an innovative and focused strategic advisory unit that has deep industry expertise assisting entrepreneurs, middle-market business owners and investors across key subsectors, including vertical SaaS, compliance technology, cyber security, data and analytics, HCIT, sales & enablement, and tech-enabled services. Our bankers take the time to understand a company's business model and advise it in defining and articulating its vision to the market.

Investment banking services offered by Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC, a subsidiary of MUFG Union Bank. Member FINRA/SIPC.

