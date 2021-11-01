U.S. markets closed

Intrepid Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

Intrepid Potash, Inc
·27 min read
Denver, CO, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (Intrepid) (NYSE:IPI) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2021.

Key Takeaways for Q3 2021

  • Potash and Trio® average net realized sales price(1) of $381 and $336 per ton respectively in Q3 2021, a year-over-year increase of $143 and $147 per ton, respectively. We expect potash price of approximately $495/ton and Trio® price of approximately $370/ton in Q4 2021.

  • Net income of $4.0 million, or $0.30 per share

  • Gross margin of $10.6 million, an increase of $10.9 million compared to the third quarter of 2020

  • Cash flow from operations of $8.0 million in Q3 2021, a $13 million improvement over the prior year

  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $13.1 million in Q3 2021, contributing to year to date cash flow from operations of $59.4 million

  • Added a production shift at our East mine in September to incrementally increase production by approximately 50k tons over the next 12 months, with the potential to add another 50k tons based on continuing market improvement

  • As of October 31, 2021, Intrepid had approximately $26 million in cash on hand and no outstanding debt on its $75 million revolving credit facility

"Third quarter, which is historically our lowest cash flow quarter of the year, was highlighted by higher fertilizer pricing, increasing oilfield sales, and solid improvements in cash flow generation compared to the prior year." said Bob Jornayvaz, Intrepid's Executive Chairman and CEO. "We announced another round of price increases in August for both our potash and Trio® products with good subscription from our historic customers, and expect to realize these higher price levels in the fourth quarter. Since that time, fertilizer pricing continued to move higher with spot pricing in the Midwest over $700/ton as supply remains tight after a strong first half. Unfortunately, the Carlsbad region had more than double its average rainfall during the HB evaporation season which led to higher potash production costs and an abnormal cost expense we recorded in the third quarter. The increased rainfall and reduced evaporation will decrease our potash production from that facility for the current harvest season. As we continue to monitor the effects of the impacted production, we may also incur higher potash cost of goods sold in the next few quarters. We plan to restart our HB operation in March 2022 and run for three months before returning to our normal summer shutdown in order to meet expected demand during this period of higher pricing and strong demand. On a positive note, we added a production shift at our East mine beginning in September to take advantage of strong demand for our Trio® products. We expect to add approximately 50k tons of production over the next 12 months with the potential of another 50k tons based on continuing market improvement."

Jornayvaz continued, "Oilfield activity remains strong as rising oil prices support increases in rigs and frac crews in the Delaware Basin. We saw sequential quarter increases in water and other oilfield revenues in the third quarter and our South Ranch water remains fully committed for 2021 with a good outlook for next year."

Consolidated Results

We generated third quarter 2021 net income of $4.0 million, or $0.30. Consolidated gross margin increased to $10.6 million compared to the prior year's gross deficit of $0.3 million. Year-to-date 2021 net income increased to $26.0 million, or $1.95 per share when compared to prior year period and adjusted net income was $13.9 million or $1.04 per share. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2021 increased to $33.9 million compared to prior year gross margin of $4.7 million. Adjusted net income and gross margin in both periods increased as higher average net realized sales prices for potash and Trio®, increased byproduct sales, and strong demand in agricultural markets drove improvements to overall results.

Third quarter 2021 gross margin was reduced by a $3.6 million abnormal production cost adjustment we recorded in the quarter in response to below average production at our HB solar solution mining facility. The Carlsbad, NM area received significant rainfall, well above historical averages, during the evaporation season, while humidity was higher and temperatures were cooler than normal during this period. This reduced our pond production and our ability to extract brine and led to fewer harvestable tons of potash in our HB solution ponds. We expect to produce approximately 70k tons at our HB facility during this harvest period, with our production season ending in mid-January. In response to the abnormal weather, we plan to restart production in mid-March and continue through May to meet historical potash demand during the spring season.

Segment Highlights

Potash

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per ton data)

Sales

$

31,673

$

22,187

$

112,944

$

80,504

Gross margin

$

4,525

$

1,353

$

23,329

$

7,703

Potash sales volumes (in tons)

62

66

270

239

Potash production volumes (in tons)

37

61

201

202

Average potash net realized sales price per ton(1)

$

381

$

238

$

319

$

251

Potash segment gross margin increased $3.2 million and $15.6 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, when compared to prior year periods, as continued rising prices drove improvements to the bottom line.

Potash revenue in the third quarter increased 43% compared to the same period in 2020, due to a 60% increase in our average net realized sales price per ton and a $1.5 million increase in byproduct sales, offset by a 6% decrease in potash tons sold. Average net realized sales price increased during the quarter as previously announced price increases took effect and spot pricing moved higher with limited supply pushing price up on a near weekly basis. Increased byproduct sales in the second quarter were driven by a $0.8 million increase in magnesium chloride sales as we had more product to sell in 2021 due to good evaporation during the summer of 2020. Byproduct salt and brine sales also improved compared to the prior year due to increased activity from oil and gas producers near our operations.

Third quarter potash production decreased compared to the prior year due to a later startup at our Wendover facility and reduced production at our HB facility due to lower ore grades as a result of the above average rainfall in recent months.

We recorded abnormal production costs of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Carlsbad, New Mexico area where our HB solar solution mining facility is located, experienced unusually wet, humid weather, limiting the evaporation and extraction rates at our HB mine. The significant rainfall and reduced evaporation resulted in fewer harvestable tons of potash from our HB solution ponds.

Trio®

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per ton data)

Sales

$

20,827

$

12,890

$

71,444

$

54,722

Gross margin (deficit)

$

5,436

$

(1,348

)

$

8,528

$

(8,129

)

Trio® sales volume (in tons)

46

40

191

180

Trio® production volume (in tons)

56

55

175

155

Average Trio® net realized sales price per ton(1)

$

336

$

189

$

271

$

197

Our Trio® segment generated a gross margin of $5.4 million and $8.5 million in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, as higher average net realized sales price drove strong bottom line improvements in both periods.

Total sales increased 62% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year, due to the higher prices and a 15% increase in sales volumes. We announced a $50 per ton increase in Trio® price in August and expect to realize the majority of that increase in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Third quarter production volume was similar to the prior year as we continue to operate at reduced rates. Production for the first nine months of 2021 increased 13% compared to the prior year as we converted more tons of work-in-process inventory to premium Trio®.

Oilfield Solutions

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Sales

$

6,708

$

3,050

$

14,293

$

13,539

Gross margin

$

647

$

(313

)

$

2,058

$

5,142

Oilfield solutions sales increased $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, due to a $2.4 million increase in water sales, a $0.5 million increase in caliche sales, a $0.4 million increase in produced water royalties, and a $0.2 million increase in surface use, right-of way and easement revenues. Year-to-date oilfield sales increased $0.8 million as improved produced water and surface use revenues were partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in water sales.

Gross margin for the third quarter increased $1.0 million compared to the prior year as improved activity was partially offset by increased costs of goods sold. Costs of goods sold for both the three and nine months of 2021 increased as we were required to purchase more third-party water to augment our existing water rights to successfully meet the increasing and significant daily refresh rates of our customer's fracs on our South Ranch.

Liquidity

Cash provided by operations was $8.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $59.4 million for the first nine months of 2021. Cash used in investing activities was $6.4 million for the first nine months of 2021, as $12.4 million spent on capital investments during 2021 was partially offset by $6.0 million in proceeds from the sale of land in the second quarter.

As of October 31, 2021, we have approximately $26 million in cash and cash equivalents, no outstanding borrowings, and $74.0 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility.

Notes

1 Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) and average net realized sales price per ton are non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP reconciliations set forth later in this press release for additional information.

Unless expressly stated otherwise or the context otherwise requires, references to tons in this press release refer to short tons. One short ton equals 2,000 pounds. One metric tonne, which many international competitors use, equals 1,000 kilograms or 2,204.62 pounds.

Conference Call Information

A teleconference to discuss the quarter is scheduled for November 2, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The dial-in number is 1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada, and is +1-631-891-4304 for other countries. The call will also be streamed on the Intrepid website, intrepidpotash.com.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available at intrepidpotash.com and by dialing 1-800-319-6413 for U.S. and Canada, or +1-631-883-6842 for other countries. The replay will require the input of the conference identification number 8017.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications, and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine, and various oilfield products and services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid's mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements - that is, statements about future, not past, events. The forward-looking statements in this document relate to, among other things, statements about Intrepid's future financial performance, cash flow from operations expectations, water sales, production costs, acquisition expectations and operating plans, its market outlook, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company. These statements are based on assumptions that Intrepid believes are reasonable. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are uncertain. The particular uncertainties that could cause Intrepid's actual results to be materially different from its forward-looking statements include the following:

  • changes in the price, demand, or supply of Intrepid's products and services;

  • challenges and legal proceedings related to Intrepid's water rights;

  • Intrepid's ability to successfully identify and implement any opportunities to grow its business whether through expanded sales of water, Trio®, byproducts, and other non-potassium related products or other revenue diversification activities;

  • the costs of, and Intrepid's ability to successfully execute, any strategic projects;

  • declines or changes in agricultural production or fertilizer application rates;

  • declines in the use of potassium-related products or water by oil and gas companies in their drilling operations;

  • Intrepid's ability to prevail in outstanding legal proceedings against it;

  • Intrepid's ability to comply with the terms of its revolving credit facility, including the underlying covenants, to avoid a default under the agreement;

  • further write-downs of the carrying value of assets, including inventories;

  • circumstances that disrupt or limit production, including operational difficulties or variances, geological or geotechnical variances, equipment failures, environmental hazards, and other unexpected events or problems;

  • changes in reserve estimates;

  • currency fluctuations;

  • adverse changes in economic conditions or credit markets;

  • the impact of governmental regulations, including environmental and mining regulations, the enforcement of those regulations, and governmental policy changes;

  • adverse weather events, including events affecting precipitation and evaporation rates at Intrepid's solar solution mines;

  • increased labor costs or difficulties in hiring and retaining qualified employees and contractors, including workers with mining, mineral processing, or construction expertise;

  • changes in the prices of raw materials, including chemicals, natural gas, and power;

  • Intrepid's ability to obtain and maintain any necessary governmental permits or leases relating to current or future operations;

  • interruptions in rail or truck transportation services, or fluctuations in the costs of these services;

  • Intrepid's inability to fund necessary capital investments;

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Intrepid's business, operations, liquidity, financial condition, and results of operations; and

  • the other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in Intrepid's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in "Risk Factors" in Intrepid's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Intrepid to predict all risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Intrepid may make.

All information in this document speaks as of the date of this release. New information or events after that date may cause our forward-looking statements in this document to change. We undertake no duty to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or to reflect new information or future events.

Contact:
Matt Preston, Vice President - Finance
Phone: 303-996-3048
Email: matt.preston@intrepidpotash.com

INTREPID POTASH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales

$

59,153

$

38,078

$

198,504

$

148,512

Less:

Freight costs

7,911

7,802

30,104

28,397

Warehousing and handling costs

2,066

2,315

7,076

7,284

Cost of goods sold

34,974

27,045

123,815

104,100

Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments

1,224

4,015

Costs associated with abnormal production

3,594

3,594

Gross Margin (Deficit)

10,608

(308

)

33,915

4,716

Selling and administrative

5,890

6,750

18,293

20,022

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

441

434

1,323

1,303

Litigation settlement

10,075

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

5

21

(2,560

)

(4,441

)

Other operating income (expense)

192

237

(385

)

495

Operating Income (Loss)

4,080

(7,750

)

17,244

(22,738

)

Other Income (Expense)

Interest expense, net

(82

)

(2,450

)

(1,426

)

(3,877

)

Other income

25

25

42

129

Gain on extinguishment of debt

10,113

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

4,023

(10,175

)

25,973

(26,486

)

Income Tax Benefit

42

Net Income (Loss)

$

4,023

$

(10,175

)

$

25,973

$

(26,444

)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

Basic

13,123

13,006

13,089

12,981

Diluted

13,367

13,006

13,352

12,981

Earnings Per Share:

Basic

$

0.31

$

(0.78

)

$

1.98

$

(2.04

)

Diluted

$

0.30

$

(0.78

)

$

1.95

$

(2.04

)

INTREPID POTASH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,637

$

19,515

Accounts receivable:

Trade, net

32,731

22,795

Other receivables, net

3,449

1,577

Inventory, net

76,828

88,673

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,539

3,228

Total current assets

143,184

135,788

Property, plant, equipment, and mineral properties, net

339,986

355,497

Water rights

19,184

19,184

Long-term parts inventory, net

29,067

28,900

Other assets, net

10,403

10,819

Total Assets

$

541,824

$

550,188

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable

$

9,593

$

7,278

Accrued liabilities

22,202

12,701

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

8,466

4,422

Current portion of long-term debt, net

10,000

Other current liabilities

34,830

32,816

Total current liabilities

75,091

67,217

Advances on credit facility

29,817

Long-term debt, net

14,926

Asset retirement obligation

25,221

23,872

Operating lease liabilities

1,163

2,136

Other non-current liabilities

1,129

961

Total Liabilities

102,604

138,929

Commitments and Contingencies

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;

13,124,110 and 13,049,820 shares outstanding

at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively

13

13

Additional paid-in capital

658,825

656,837

Accumulated deficit

(219,618

)

(245,591

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

439,220

411,259

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

541,824

$

550,188

INTREPID POTASH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
(In thousands)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net income (loss)

$

4,023

$

(10,175

)

$

25,973

$

(26,444

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Allowance for doubtful accounts

275

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

8,430

8,748

26,509

26,377

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

441

434

1,323

1,303

Amortization of deferred financing costs

60

196

254

357

Amortization of intangible assets

80

80

241

241

Stock-based compensation

634

986

2,289

2,981

Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustments

1,224

4,015

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

5

21

(2,560

)

(4,441

)

Allowance for parts inventory obsolescence

492

Other

(116

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(10,113

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade accounts receivable, net

(9,701

)

(4,015

)

(9,936

)

203

Other receivables, net

(979

)

(593

)

(1,872

)

(1,328

)

Inventory, net

(2,089

)

(5,761

)

11,678

3,100

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,643

)

(1,743

)

(1,148

)

(313

)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and accrued employee
compensation and benefits

9,231

2,543

15,254

4,071

Operating lease liabilities

(555

)

(645

)

(1,616

)

(1,695

)

Other liabilities

50

3,639

3,147

9,409

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,987

(5,061

)

59,423

18,487

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Additions to property, plant, equipment, mineral properties and other assets

(5,811

)

(3,442

)

(12,437

)

(14,087

)

Long-term investment

(3,500

)

Proceeds from sale of assets

6,042

4,786

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,811

)

(3,442

)

(6,395

)

(12,801

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Debt prepayment costs

(1,869

)

(505

)

(1,869

)

Repayments of long-term debt

(15,000

)

(15,000

)

(35,000

)

Payments of financing lease

(1,258

)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings on credit facility

10,000

Repayments of short-term borrowings on credit facility

(29,817

)

(29,817

)

Capitalized debt fees

(36

)

Employee tax withholding paid for restricted stock upon vesting

(2

)

78

(382

)

(96

)

Proceeds from loan under CARES Act

10,000

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

30

81

Net cash used in financing activities

(29,789

)

(16,791

)

(46,881

)

(17,001

)

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

(27,613

)

(25,294

)

6,147

(11,315

)

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, beginning of period

53,944

35,218

20,184

21,239

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period

$

26,331

$

9,924

$

26,331

$

9,924

To supplement Intrepid's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Intrepid uses several non-GAAP financial measures to monitor and evaluate its performance. These non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, and average net realized sales price per ton. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures varies among companies, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors for analysis of its business. Intrepid uses these non-GAAP financial measures as one of its tools in comparing period-over-period performance on a consistent basis and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Intrepid believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by professional research analysts and others in the valuation, comparison, and investment recommendations of companies in the potash mining industry. Many investors use the published research reports of these professional research analysts and others in making investment decisions.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share are calculated as net income (loss) or income (loss) per diluted share adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful because they allow for period-to-period comparisons of its operating results excluding items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its fundamental ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Net Income (Loss)

$

4,023

$

(10,175

)

$

25,973

$

(26,444

)

Adjustments

Litigation Settlement

10,075

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

5

21

(2,560

)

(4,441

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(10,113

)

Write-off of deferred financing fees

60

Make-whole payment

505

Total adjustments

5

21

(12,108

)

5,634

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

4,028

$

(10,154

)

$

13,865

$

(20,810

)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share

$

0.30

$

(0.78

)

$

1.95

$

(2.04

)

Adjustments

Litigation Settlement

0.78

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

(0.19

)

(0.34

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(0.76

)

Write-off of deferred financing fees

Make-whole payment

0.04

Total adjustments

(0.91

)

0.44

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share

$

0.30

$

(0.78

)

$

1.04

$

(1.60

)

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or adjusted EBITDA) is calculated as net income (loss) adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results from period to period, as set forth in the reconciliation below. Intrepid considers adjusted EBITDA to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because the measure reflects Intrepid's operating performance before the effects of certain non-cash items and other items that Intrepid believes are not indicative of its core operations. Intrepid uses adjusted EBITDA to assess operating performance.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(in thousands)

Net Income (Loss)

$

4,023

$

(10,175

)

$

25,973

$

(26,444

)

Litigation settlement

10,075

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

5

21

(2,560

)

(4,441

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(10,113

)

Interest expense

82

2,450

1,426

3,877

Income tax benefit

(42

)

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

8,430

8,748

26,509

26,377

Amortization of intangible assets

80

80

241

241

Accretion of asset retirement obligation

441

434

1,323

1,303

Total adjustments

9,038

11,733

16,826

37,390

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13,061

$

1,558

$

42,799

$

10,946

Average Potash and Trio® Net Realized Sales Price per Ton

Average net realized sales price per ton for potash is calculated as potash segment sales less potash segment byproduct sales and potash freight costs and then dividing that difference by the number of tons of potash sold in the period. Likewise, average net realized sales price per ton for Trio® is calculated as Trio® segment sales less Trio® segment byproduct sales and Trio® freight costs and then dividing that difference by Trio® tons sold. Intrepid considers average net realized sales price per ton to be useful, and believe it to be useful for investors, because it shows Intrepid's potash and Trio® average per ton pricing without the effect of certain transportation and delivery costs. When Intrepid arranges transportation and delivery for a customer, it includes in revenue and in freight costs the costs associated with transportation and delivery. However, some of Intrepid's customers arrange for and pay their own transportation and delivery costs, in which case these costs are not included in Intrepid's revenue and freight costs. Intrepid uses average net realized sales price per ton as a key performance indicator to analyze potash and Trio® sales and price trends.

Reconciliation of Sales to Average Net Realized Sales Price per Ton:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

Potash

Trio®

Potash

Trio®

Total Segment Sales

$

31,673

$

20,827

$

22,187

$

12,890

Less: Segment byproduct sales

5,100

1,332

3,612

1,449

Freight costs

2,879

4,038

2,891

3,878

Subtotal

$

23,694

$

15,457

$

15,684

$

7,563

Divided by:

Tons sold

62

46

66

40

Average net realized sales price per ton

$

381

$

336

$

238

$

189


Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

(in thousands, except per ton amounts)

Potash

Trio®

Potash

Trio®

Total Segment Sales

$

112,944

$

71,444

$

80,504

$

54,722

Less: Segment byproduct sales

15,696

3,096

10,562

3,248

Freight costs

11,174

16,515

10,021

15,935

Subtotal

$

86,074

$

51,833

$

59,921

$

35,539

Divided by:

Tons sold

270

191

239

180

Average net realized sales price per ton

$

319

$

271

$

251

$

197


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Product

Potash Segment

Trio® Segment

Oilfield Solutions Segment

Intersegment Eliminations

Total

Potash

$

26,573

$

$

$

(55

)

$

26,518

Trio®

19,495

19,495

Water

263

1,310

4,382

5,955

Salt

2,540

22

2,562

Magnesium Chloride

1,921

1,921

Brine Water

376

301

677

Other

2,025

2,025

Total Revenue

$

31,673

$

20,827

$

6,708

$

(55

)

$

59,153

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Product

Potash Segment

Trio® Segment

Oilfield Solutions Segment

Intersegment Eliminations

Total

Potash

$

97,248

$

$

$

(177

)

$

97,071

Trio®

68,348

68,348

Water

1,942

2,808

9,507

14,257

Salt

6,587

288

6,875

Magnesium Chloride

5,829

5,829

Brine Water

1,338

735

2,073

Other

4,051

4,051

Total Revenue

$

112,944

$

71,444

$

14,293

$

(177

)

$

198,504


Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Product

Potash Segment

Trio® Segment

Oilfield Solutions Segment

Intersegment Eliminations

Total

Potash

$

18,575

$

$

$

(49

)

$

18,526

Trio®

11,441

11,441

Water

262

1,312

2,037

3,611

Salt

1,995

137

2,132

Magnesium Chloride

1,127

1,127

Brine Water

228

105

333

Other

908

908

Total Revenue

$

22,187

$

12,890

$

3,050

$

(49

)

$

38,078

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Product

Potash Segment

Trio® Segment

Oilfield Solutions Segment

Intersegment Eliminations

Total

Potash

$

69,942

$

$

$

(253

)

$

69,689

Trio®

51,474

51,474

Water

957

2,963

10,727

14,647

Salt

5,792

285

6,077

Magnesium Chloride

2,838

2,838

Brine Water

975

297

1,272

Other

2,515

2,515

Total Revenue

$

80,504

$

54,722

$

13,539

$

(253

)

$

148,512


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Potash

Trio®

Oilfield Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Sales

$

31,673

$

20,827

$

6,708

$

(55

)

$

59,153

Less: Freight costs

3,928

4,038

(55

)

7,911

Warehousing and handling
costs

1,241

825

2,066

Cost of goods sold

18,385

10,528

6,061

34,974

Costs associated with
abnormal production

3,594

0

3,594

Gross Margin

$

4,525

$

5,436

$

647

$

$

10,608

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1

$

6,257

$

1,321

$

818

$

114

$

8,510

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021

Potash

Trio®

Oilfield Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Sales

$

112,944

$

71,444

$

14,293

$

(177

)

$

198,504

Less: Freight costs

13,766

16,515

(177

)

30,104

Warehousing and handling
costs

4,004

3,072

7,076

Cost of goods sold

68,251

43,329

12,235

123,815

Costs associated with
abnormal production

3,594

3,594

Gross Margin

$

23,329

$

8,528

$

2,058

$

$

33,915

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1

$

19,895

$

4,204

$

2,206

$

445

$

26,750

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Potash

Trio®

Oilfield Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Sales

$

22,187

$

12,890

$

3,050

$

(49

)

$

38,078

Less: Freight costs

3,973

3,878

(49

)

7,802

Warehousing and handling
costs

1,173

1,142

2,315

Cost of goods sold

14,928

8,754

3,363

27,045

Lower of cost or net
realizable value inventory
adjustments

760

464

1,224

Gross Margin (Deficit)

$

1,353

$

(1,348

)

$

(313

)

$

$

(308

)

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred1

$

6,430

$

1,531

$

657

$

210

$

8,828

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

Potash

Trio®

Oilfield Solutions

Other

Consolidated

Sales

$

80,504

$

54,722

$

13,539

$

(253

)

$

148,512

Less: Freight costs

12,700

15,950

(253

)

28,397

Warehousing and handling
costs

3,673

3,611

7,284

Cost of goods sold

55,298

40,405

8,397

104,100

Lower of cost or net
realizable value inventory
adjustments

1,130

2,885

4,015

Gross Margin (Deficit)

$

7,703

$

(8,129

)

$

5,142

$

$

4,716

Depreciation, depletion and amortization incurred1

$

19,485

$

4,556

$

1,945

$

632

$

26,618

(1) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization incurred for potash and Trio® excludes depreciation, depletion, and amortization amounts absorbed in or relieved from inventory.


