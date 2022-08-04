Intrepid Hires Mike Strupe, Managing Director, to Expand Its Industrials and Business Services Practice in Charlotte, North Carolina and Appoints Jeremiah Mann As Head of the Practice

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2022 / Intrepid announced today the expansion of its Industrials and Business Services practice through the addition of Managing Director Mike Strupe, who will establish the firm's presence in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mike brings over 13 years of banking experience, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, equity transactions, and debt capital markets financings. He has executed transactions in a variety of industrial sectors during his career. Mike joins Intrepid after 10 years as an investment banker in the Diversified Industrials Group at Wells Fargo Securities. He began his career in investment banking in J.P. Morgan's Industrials Group in New York. Prior to banking, Mike served as a Special Forces Operator in the United States Marine Corps.

"We are excited to expand our Industrials and Business Services team with the addition of Mike Strupe. He brings specialized expertise in a number of key verticals for our practice, including industrial automation and material handling, flow control, specialty distribution, electrical, and process equipment and industrial machinery. In addition, Mike provides us with local, on the ground presence in the Southeastern market, a key region of growth for our practice," said Jeremiah Mann, Head of Industrials and Business Services at Intrepid.

"Intrepid has built a premier middle-market advisory practice with deep industry expertise across a range of sectors, including industrials. Intrepid's strong reputation and unrelenting commitment to client success, combined with its team-based culture, create a truly unique platform. I was sold on Intrepid's commitment to deliver sector expertise and world class advisory services to middle-market companies," commented Mike Strupe.

Since its founding in 2010, Intrepid has grown by providing M&A and Capitol Markets through industry dedicated groups focused on middle-market companies across a wide array of industries, including industrials and business services, technology and digital media, healthcare, and consumer products and services.

"We are actively recruiting top senior talent to continue building our middle-market advisory platform across the Industrials and Business Services sectors. Mike will be a major contributor to our growth, bringing not only complementary expertise to our existing sectors, but also providing a beachhead for Intrepid in a critical geography for our firm's strategic growth plan," commented Ed Bagdasarian, CEO of Intrepid.

As part of this growth strategy, Intrepid also appointed Jeremiah Mann, Managing Director and one of the founding principals of Intrepid, as Head of Industrials and Business Services. Jeremiah brings 22 years of experience advising middle-market industrials and business services entrepreneurs in sale and recapitalization transaction processes.



About Intrepid Investment Bankers

Intrepid provides M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs and middle-market companies in various industry sectors. Our heritage breeds a culture that embraces teamwork, tenacity and creativity to help our clients win big. We believe that every company has an entrepreneurial passion that drives it and a story that defines it. Our team delivers results through skillful positioning and relentless execution. Based in Los Angeles, Intrepid augments its international capabilities through its active participation in Oaklins, an exclusive global alliance of M&A advisory firms.

About Intrepid's Industrials and Business Services Practice

Intrepid's Industrials and Business Services practice is a hands-on, creative advisory team with deep industry expertise and a heritage of patiently guiding entrepreneurs and family business owners to achieve their transaction goals. We work with closely-held and investor-backed companies across key subsectors. Within industrials, we focus on residential services, industrial automation and material handling, safety products and PPE, flow control, electronic connectors, assemblies and components, process equipment and industrial machinery, engineering services and specialty contracting, building products, mechanical power transmission, contract textiles and furniture, specialty distribution, and niche manufacturing. Within business services, we focus on financial services, IT and tech-enabled services, marketing services and advertising agencies, specialty consulting, business process outsourcing, human capital management, and staffing and recruiting. Our senior bankers have developed a keen understanding of value drivers and valuation trends in these subsectors, and maintain ongoing dialogue with investors and strategic acquirers targeting these verticals.

Media Contact

