Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Intrepid Potash:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$68m ÷ (US$801m - US$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Intrepid Potash has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Intrepid Potash's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Intrepid Potash.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Intrepid Potash Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.0%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 59%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Intrepid Potash thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Intrepid Potash has. And since the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Intrepid Potash does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

