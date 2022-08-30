U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.16
    -44.45 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,790.87
    -308.12 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,883.14
    -134.53 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,855.59
    -27.35 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -4.74 (-4.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.60
    -14.10 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.30
    -0.38 (-2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1656
    -0.0050 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7730
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,975.44
    -186.87 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.17
    -3.23 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.63
    -65.68 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Intrepid Publishes Updated Investor Presentation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Intrepid Potash, Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IPI
    Watchlist
Intrepid Potash, Inc
Intrepid Potash, Inc

Denver, CO, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) (the “Company”) today has made a new investor presentation available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.intrepidpotash.com

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Intrepid is the only U.S. producer of muriate of potash, which is applied as an essential nutrient for healthy crop development, utilized in several industrial applications and used as an ingredient in animal feed. In addition, Intrepid produces a specialty fertilizer, Trio®, which delivers three key nutrients, potassium, magnesium, and sulfate, in a single particle. Intrepid also provides water, magnesium chloride, brine and various oilfield services.

Intrepid serves diverse customers in markets where a logistical advantage exists and is a leader in the use of solar evaporation for potash production, resulting in lower cost and more environmentally friendly production. Intrepid’s mineral production comes from three solar solution potash facilities and one conventional underground Trio® mine.

Intrepid routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Relations tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at intrepidpotash.com, to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

Contact
Evan Mapes, CFA, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: 303-996-3042
Email: evan.mapes@intrepidpotash.com


Recommended Stories

  • S&P 500 Stock Market Winners Today

    Oil stocks were S&P 500 winners Monday, including Diamondback Energy. Bristol Myers Squibb was among the big losers.

  • 25 of the Best Stocks to Own in September

    CF is on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of the best stocks to own in September

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Apple Is Not Out of the Woods Just Yet

    Shares of Apple topped around $175 in the middle of August and turned lower - we hope traders took appropriate action. The trading volume does not appear to have increased on the late August decline but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing lower. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, we can see a top reversal pattern in August looking at the candles.

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • These Bed Bath & Beyond Charts Could Be Beyond Hope

    Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond move around like my EKG and should worry your cardiologist and chart watchers like me. In this daily bar chart of BBBY, below, we can see that prices have exploded sharply higher a number of times only to see those steep advances get retraced quickly. This is not "normal" price action.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • There's No Reason to Look for a Bounce at This Point

    In a normal market environment, strong economic reports are a good thing, but this isn't a normal market environment right now. The Fed is in a desperate fight against inflation, and that means trying to slow down economic growth to keep prices from rising. This morning consumer confidence came in higher than expected, and there also was a big increase in the number of jobs that are open.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • Think California’s EV Rules Are Ridiculous? They Just Reflect Reality.

    The blowback from a ban on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 has been fierce--but it won't change the auto industry's direction.

  • China Fills Void as Foreign Brands Flee Russian Market During War

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese cars, televisions and smartphones are replacing German and South Korean imports in Russia as its market is reshaped by sanctions and an exodus of brands in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Maste

  • Oil Slumps in Low-Volume Trading After Iraq Calms Supply Nerves

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled after Iraq’s state marketing company said exports haven’t been affected by violent clashes in Baghdad while low liquidity exacerbated price moves. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Si

  • Bowlero Shares Surge as JPMorgan Initiates Coverage; Sees Huge Upside

    By Jarrett Banks Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) surged 10% on Tuesday after JPMorgan initiated coverage of with an overweight rating with a massive post-pandemic upside. JPMorgan Analyst […]

  • German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 years

    EU draws up emergency plan to cut energy costs FTSE 100 rises 0.7pc David Willetts: The system has worked for Boomers at every stage of their lives Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Norway's Natural Gas Production Could Set New Record This Year

    Norway has replaced Russia as Europe’s top gas supplier, and its natural gas production could break records this year

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources

    Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Oil dives nearly $6 a barrel on demand fears, Iraq exports

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell nearly $6 a barrel on Tuesday, the steepest decline in about a month, on fears that fuel demand could soften as global central banks hike rates to fight surging inflation, and as unrest in Iraq failed to dent the OPEC nation's crude exports. Brent crude futures for October settled down $5.78, or 5.5%, at $99.31 a barrel after touching a session low of $97.55 a barrel. With inflation near double-digit territory in many top economies, central banks could resort to more aggressive interest rate increases, slowing economic growth and fuel demand.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • Blue Apron CEO: ‘Meal kits have evolved quite a bit’

    Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the meal kit company's 10 year anniversary, competition, and growth in the at-home food space.

  • Mukesh Ambani says his three kids are Reliance's "first among equals"

    Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani today (Aug. 29) showcased his business empire’s future leadership.