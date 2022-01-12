INTRIGUING ARTIST-MADE FILMS, THE RISE OF THE ART INFLUENCER AND A SHOWCASE OF NFTs AT S.E.A. FOCUS 2022

Centred around the theme chance…constellations, Asian contemporary art goes beyond the confines of the gallery at the anchor event of Singapore Art Week

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S.E.A. Focus 2022, Southeast Asia's contemporary art platform, explores exciting new frontiers in its fourth edition from 15 January to 23 January 2022.

Experience the best in Southeast Asian contemporary art at S.E.A. Focus 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/S.E.A. Focus 2022)

As the world continues to deal with the ongoing pandemic, S.E.A. Focus 2022 is one of a handful of art fairs globally that is pushing ahead. Within its distinctive scaffolding-clad space at Tanjong Pagar Distripark that evokes this year's theme, chance…constellations, is a thoughtfully curated exhibition. Featuring over 150 artworks from 50 artists and 24 galleries from the region, S.E.A. Focus 2022 — the anchor event of Singapore Art Week 2022 — is poised to become a springboard for progressive insights into the future of Southeast Asian contemporary art.

Taking art beyond the confines of the gallery, S.E.A. Focus 2022's programming includes its first showcase of NFTs (non-fungible tokens), engaging and insightful talks by industry leaders, and a dynamic film and video programme at its first popup screening room, Projector X — offering tantalising glimpses into what lies ahead for the region's creative mindscape.

"This year's S.E.A. Focus programming takes a bold step into the future while still very much grounded in the ever-changing present," says Emi Eu, project director of S.E.A. Focus and executive director of STPI. "As Southeast Asia's premier contemporary art platform, we are eager to see what lies ahead in a world where change is the only constant."

FRINGE FILM PROGRAMME AT PROJECTOR X

Making its debut as Official Fringe Partner is Projector X at Riverside Point, a pop-up screening room by The Projector. The space will host the screening of 25 compelling Southeast Asian artist-made short films, animations and video works from 19 January to 21 January.

Story continues

Works from leading and cutting-edge artists such as Robert Zhao Renhui (Singapore/Mizuma Gallery), Tromarama (Indonesia/ROH Projects) and James Clar (The Philippines/Silverlens) offer provocative insights and commentary into the socio-political landscape and history of the region.

SEAspotlight TALKS: PIVOT TO THE FUTURE

A key highlight for S.E.A. Focus every year, SEAspotlight Talks is a specially curated series of panel discussions featuring industry experts. In partnership with Official Media Partner ArtAsiaPacific (AAP) and themed "Pivot to the Future", six talks from 11 January to 20 January will explore a post-pandemic contemporary art world.

The session "Pivot to the Future: Collaboration versus Consolidation" (8pm, 11 January, via Zoom) sees gallerists discussing how the global art market will change in a post-Covid world, while the growing importance of millennial art collectors comes under the spotlight in "Age of Influencers" (8pm, 12 January, via Zoom). And in "Selling Art in a Virtual World" (8pm, 19 January, via Zoom), considerations when purchasing art in digital formats are but a starting point into the progressive realm of virtual art. For more information, visit SEAspotlight online.

TEZOS' SHOWCASE OF NFTs FROM REGIONAL DIGITAL ARTISTS

S.E.A. Focus 2022 will also feature Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain widely adopted by NFT artists and collectors worldwide. TZ APAC, the leading adoption entity for the Tezos blockchain in Asia and CAWA (Crypto Art Week Asia), the largest crypto art festival in Asia, will present an Asia-centric NFT showcase titled "Tezos NFTs: The New North Star''. This will be the first NFT exhibition displayed by a public blockchain entity at S.E.A Focus.

"NFTs: The New North Star" will feature 15 digital artists from Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea who have minted their art on the Tezos blockchain. They include Indonesian Tezos comic artist, Arya Mularama; Brunei-based generative artist, Yazid; and Singapore-based abstract artist, warrragwag.

Similar to its NFT showcase at Art Basel Miami Beach last December, TZ APAC will also be hosting a live minting showcase which will allow viewers and visitors to experience first-hand the process of minting an NFT — enabling them to leave S.E.A. Focus 2022 with their own one-of-a-kind generative artwork.

"We are immensely proud to be collaborating with S.E.A. Focus and CAWA to showcase some of Asia's trailblazers in the world of blockchain art," says David Tng, Head of Growth, Tezos / APAC. "Inspired by S.E.A. Focus 2022's theme chance…constellations, this Tezos-powered NFT art exhibition will showcase works by talented artists with distinct signature styles that do not seem, at first glance, to be bound by a common thread. On closer inspection, one will discover that they are united through a common technology and geographical region that is constantly evolving and innovating."

"We aim to shine a spotlight on just a fraction of the incredible artistic talent we are seeing emerge across Asia and in the blockchain space," adds George Galanakis, founder, CAWA. "These artists have gained prominence in a notoriously competitive space — a testament not only to their individual abilities, but also the growing recognition of the talent in this region."

Full press kit and visuals available here.

S.E.A. Focus 2022 runs from 15 January to 23 January 2022. For more information and tickets ($10), please go to www.seafocus.sg. Each ticket is valid for multiple entry.

S.E.A. Focus 2022 Official Fringe Programme at Projector X runs from 19 January to 21 January. Tickets ($8) may be purchased from Projector X.

About S.E.A. Focus

S.E.A. Focus is a showcase of contemporary art from Southeast Asia. It aims to bring together a curated selection of some of the finest galleries to foster a deeper appreciation of contemporary art and artists in the region. A meeting point for artistic vision and vigour, S.E.A. Focus provides a platform to propel diverse cultural exchanges which celebrate, promote and provoke dialogue about Southeast Asian art. S.E.A. Focus is an initiative led by STPI — Creative Workshop & Gallery, supported by the National Arts Council, Singapore.

About STPI

STPI is a dynamic creative workshop and contemporary art gallery based in Singapore. Established in 2002, STPI is a not-for-profit organisation committed to promoting artistic experimentation in the mediums of print and paper and has become one of the most cutting-edge destinations for contemporary art in Asia. STPI sits alongside National Gallery Singapore and the Singapore Art Museum as part of the national Visual Arts Cluster of leading institutions in the region.

About Singapore Art Week

As Singapore's signature visual arts season, Singapore Art Week (SAW) represents the unity and pride of a diverse and vibrant arts community. In its 10th edition, SAW 2022 will be a celebration of the Singapore visual arts in its decade of growth — in the practices of Singapore artists, in the formats of presentation and in the spaces these will inhabit.

SAW 2022 will run from 14 January to 23 January 2022, with over 130 events with art across the island and online, featuring new works, transnational collaborations, and virtual art experience. Audiences all over the world can access and discover the exciting art in Singapore's arts and cultural institutions and beyond, or engage in enriching discussions, talks, public art walks and tours. A catalyst of creativity, SAW 2022 continues to be a spotlight, gathering and launchpad for the arts community in Singapore.

SAW 2022 is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council (NAC) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

About Projector X

Projector X: Riverside is a pop-up by Singapore's leading independent cinema, The Projector. It is a takeover of an abandoned girlie dance club at the top floor of Riverside Point at Clarke Quay, transforming the space into a unique cinema, a café and bar and a platform for the arts.

About ArtAsiaPacific (AAP)

Since 1993, ArtAsiaPacific magazine has been at the forefront of the powerful creative forces that shape contemporary art from Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East. Covering the latest in contemporary visual culture, ArtAsiaPacific is published six times a year in Hong Kong, with editorial desks in more than 30 countries around the world, including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Our special annual issue, the ArtAsiaPacific Almanac, published in January, covers the major art events of the past year and forecasts the key trends of the year to come.

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy efficient blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. To learn more, visit tezos.com.

About TZ APAC

TZ APAC Pte. Ltd. ("TZ APAC") is the leading Asia-based blockchain adoption entity supporting the Tezos ecosystem. It designs value-added blockchain transformation strategies for enterprises and creators with a bottom-up approach, working closely with blockchain experts and other stakeholders in the Tezos ecosystem. TZ APAC is supported by the Tezos Foundation and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Crypto Art Week Asia (CAWA)

Crypto Art Week Asia (CAWA) was founded with the vision of supporting artists in Asia. It aims to strengthen and forge bonds within the Asian artist community, and to promote Asian-based artists by introducing them to galleries, platforms, collectors and potential patrons. CAWA is one of the world's largest crypto art showcases, featuring more than 300 of the biggest names in digital art in Asia, physical exhibitions in six cities and over 50 virtual galleries, plus an amazing week-long programme of exhibitions, talks, events, and parties.

SOURCE S.E.A. Focus 2022