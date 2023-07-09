An Intrinsic Calculation For Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued

Key Insights

Air Products and Chemicals' estimated fair value is US$434 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$287 suggests Air Products and Chemicals is potentially 34% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 33% higher than Air Products and Chemicals' analyst price target of US$326

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$805.2m -US$674.7m US$2.39b US$3.76b US$4.87b US$5.90b US$6.81b US$7.59b US$8.25b US$8.80b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 29.38% Est @ 21.20% Est @ 15.47% Est @ 11.46% Est @ 8.66% Est @ 6.69% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% -US$745 -US$578 US$1.9k US$2.8k US$3.3k US$3.7k US$4.0k US$4.1k US$4.1k US$4.1k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$27b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.8b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.1%) = US$151b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$151b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= US$70b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$96b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$287, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Air Products and Chemicals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.999. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Air Products and Chemicals

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Air Products and Chemicals, we've compiled three additional items you should consider:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Air Products and Chemicals . Future Earnings: How does APD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

