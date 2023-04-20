An Intrinsic Calculation For Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Suggests It's 22% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Amazon.com fair value estimate is US$134

Amazon.com is estimated to be 22% undervalued based on current share price of US$104

Our fair value estimate is 2.2% lower than Amazon.com's analyst price target of US$137

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$20.9b US$36.4b US$58.2b US$62.4b US$79.7b US$92.7b US$103.9b US$113.3b US$121.2b US$127.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x15 Analyst x14 Analyst x8 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 16.35% Est @ 12.06% Est @ 9.07% Est @ 6.97% Est @ 5.50% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.5% US$19.2k US$30.9k US$45.5k US$45.0k US$53.0k US$56.8k US$58.7k US$59.0k US$58.1k US$56.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$483b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$128b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.5%– 2.1%) = US$2.0t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.0t÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)10= US$895b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$1.4t. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$104, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Amazon.com as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.085. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Amazon.com, we've put together three relevant factors you should consider:

Financial Health: Does AMZN have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does AMZN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

