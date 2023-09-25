An Intrinsic Calculation For Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Avon Protection fair value estimate is UK£9.25

Avon Protection is estimated to be 32% undervalued based on current share price of UK£6.32

Our fair value estimate is 9.0% lower than Avon Protection's analyst price target of US$10.16

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Avon Protection Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$16.0m US$18.1m US$18.7m US$19.7m US$20.4m US$21.0m US$21.6m US$22.0m US$22.5m US$22.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.77% Est @ 3.05% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.20% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.78% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$14.9 US$15.8 US$15.2 US$14.9 US$14.4 US$13.9 US$13.3 US$12.7 US$12.1 US$11.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$139m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$23m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.4%) = US$401m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$401m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$201m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$340m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£6.3, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Avon Protection as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.977. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Avon Protection

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Aerospace & Defense market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Annual revenue is expected to decline over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Avon Protection, there are three further aspects you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Avon Protection (1 is a bit unpleasant!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does AVON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

