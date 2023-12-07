An Intrinsic Calculation For Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Suggests It's 25% Undervalued

Key Insights

Beacon Roofing Supply's estimated fair value is US$109 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Beacon Roofing Supply is estimated to be 25% undervalued based on current share price of US$82.15

The US$96.33 analyst price target for BECN is 12% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Beacon Roofing Supply Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$507.8m US$522.2m US$509.0m US$504.0m US$503.9m US$507.2m US$512.9m US$520.4m US$529.1m US$538.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.02% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.12% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.84% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.8% US$467 US$441 US$395 US$359 US$330 US$305 US$284 US$264 US$247 US$231

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$3.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$539m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.8%– 2.2%) = US$8.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.8%)10= US$3.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$6.9b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$82.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Beacon Roofing Supply as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.323. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Beacon Roofing Supply, there are three additional elements you should explore:

Risks: Be aware that Beacon Roofing Supply is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for BECN's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

