An Intrinsic Calculation For Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Suggests It's 30% Undervalued

Colgate-Palmolive's estimated fair value is US$124 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$87.13 suggests Colgate-Palmolive is potentially 30% undervalued

Analyst price target for CL is US$92.11 which is 26% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Colgate-Palmolive Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.09b US$3.31b US$3.56b US$3.77b US$3.99b US$4.16b US$4.31b US$4.45b US$4.58b US$4.71b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.25% Est @ 3.66% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 2.96% Est @ 2.76% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.0% US$2.9k US$2.9k US$3.0k US$3.0k US$3.0k US$2.9k US$2.9k US$2.8k US$2.7k US$2.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$29b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.7b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.0%– 2.3%) = US$131b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$131b÷ ( 1 + 6.0%)10= US$73b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$102b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$87.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Colgate-Palmolive as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Colgate-Palmolive

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Household Products market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

