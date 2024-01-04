An Intrinsic Calculation For Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA is US$21.22 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$14.44 suggests Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA is potentially 32% undervalued

The US$10.96 analyst price target for BVN is 48% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$98.1m US$168.1m US$253.2m US$344.7m US$434.2m US$516.0m US$587.4m US$648.3m US$699.6m US$743.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 101.07% Est @ 71.41% Est @ 50.65% Est @ 36.12% Est @ 25.95% Est @ 18.83% Est @ 13.85% Est @ 10.36% Est @ 7.92% Est @ 6.21% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$88.4 US$137 US$186 US$228 US$259 US$277 US$285 US$283 US$276 US$264

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$743m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = US$8.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.7b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$3.1b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$5.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$14.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.169. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA, there are three essential elements you should further examine:

Risks: Be aware that Compañía de Minas BuenaventuraA is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does BVN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

