An Intrinsic Calculation For CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Suggests It's 36% Undervalued

The projected fair value for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is €58.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €37.00 suggests CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA is potentially 36% undervalued

Analyst price target for COP is €54.91 which is 5.5% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €138.6m €150.9m €159.3m €165.8m €170.7m €174.5m €177.5m €179.8m €181.7m €183.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Est @ 5.60% Est @ 4.06% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.22% Est @ 1.69% Est @ 1.32% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 0.88% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% €131 €134 €133 €131 €127 €122 €117 €112 €107 €102

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €183m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (6.1%– 0.5%) = €3.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €3.3b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= €1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €3.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €37.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.124. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Healthcare Services industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA, we've put together three pertinent factors you should assess:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for CompuGroup Medical SE KGaA that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does COP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

