An Intrinsic Calculation For Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Suggests It's 33% Undervalued

The projected fair value for Constellium is US$26.14 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Constellium is estimated to be 33% undervalued based on current share price of US$17.49

The €21.94 analyst price target for CSTM is 16% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the September share price for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €239.4m €276.5m €308.2m €335.0m €357.6m €376.7m €393.2m €407.9m €421.1m €433.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Est @ 15.49% Est @ 11.49% Est @ 8.69% Est @ 6.73% Est @ 5.35% Est @ 4.39% Est @ 3.72% Est @ 3.25% Est @ 2.92% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 11% €215 €223 €223 €218 €209 €198 €185 €173 €160 €148

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €2.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €433m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (11%– 2.2%) = €4.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €4.8b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= €1.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €3.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$17.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Constellium as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.600. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Constellium

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Constellium, we've compiled three further aspects you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Constellium (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) . Future Earnings: How does CSTM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

