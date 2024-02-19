An Intrinsic Calculation For Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) Suggests It's 42% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Dow is US$95.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dow's US$55.48 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 65% higher than Dow's analyst price target of US$57.75

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Dow Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$1.86b US$2.03b US$2.54b US$2.50b US$3.40b US$3.79b US$4.12b US$4.40b US$4.65b US$4.85b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.54% Est @ 8.76% Est @ 6.82% Est @ 5.46% Est @ 4.51% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$1.7k US$1.8k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$2.4k US$2.4k US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.4k US$2.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$22b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.9b× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.3%) = US$94b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$94b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$45b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$67b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$55.5, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dow as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.150. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Dow

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Dow, we've compiled three fundamental elements you should explore:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Dow that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does DOW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

