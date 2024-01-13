An Intrinsic Calculation For Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Suggests It's 42% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Finning International fair value estimate is CA$67.26

Current share price of CA$38.99 suggests Finning International is potentially 42% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 39% higher than Finning International's analyst price target of CA$48.22

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$533.7m CA$580.3m CA$615.0m CA$644.3m CA$669.5m CA$691.8m CA$711.8m CA$730.4m CA$748.0m CA$764.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.76% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.32% Est @ 2.90% Est @ 2.61% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.26% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% CA$492 CA$494 CA$483 CA$467 CA$447 CA$426 CA$405 CA$383 CA$362 CA$342

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$4.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$765m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.9%) = CA$12b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$12b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= CA$5.4b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$9.7b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$39.0, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

TSX:FTT Discounted Cash Flow January 13th 2024

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Finning International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.293. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Finning International

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

