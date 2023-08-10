An Intrinsic Calculation For Forbo Holding AG (VTX:FORN) Suggests It's 37% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Forbo Holding fair value estimate is CHF1,893

Forbo Holding's CHF1,192 share price signals that it might be 37% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 33% higher than Forbo Holding's analyst price target of CHF1,426

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Forbo Holding AG (VTX:FORN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF134.9m CHF139.7m CHF142.8m CHF145.0m CHF146.6m CHF147.8m CHF148.6m CHF149.2m CHF149.6m CHF149.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 2.24% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 0.78% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 0.38% Est @ 0.27% Est @ 0.19% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% CHF128 CHF125 CHF122 CHF117 CHF112 CHF107 CHF102 CHF97.0 CHF92.1 CHF87.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF1.1b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF150m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (5.5%– 0.01%) = CHF2.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF2.7b÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= CHF1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF2.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF1.2k, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Forbo Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.104. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Forbo Holding

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Forbo Holding, we've put together three additional factors you should further examine:

