An Intrinsic Calculation For Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

Fugro's estimated fair value is €24.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Fugro is estimated to be 35% undervalued based on current share price of €15.91

The €22.26 analyst price target for FUR is 8.6% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €155.6m €193.8m €154.9m €155.0m €155.4m €155.9m €156.6m €157.4m €158.3m €159.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.24% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.45% Est @ 0.51% Est @ 0.55% Est @ 0.58% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% €146 €172 €129 €122 €115 €108 €102 €96.8 €91.6 €86.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €1.2b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €159m× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.6%) = €2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €2.9b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €2.7b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €15.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Fugro as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.122. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Fugro

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

