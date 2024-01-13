An Intrinsic Calculation For Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Suggests It's 49% Undervalued

Key Insights

Galliford Try Holdings' estimated fair value is UK£4.77 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£2.43 suggests Galliford Try Holdings is potentially 49% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 65% higher than Galliford Try Holdings' analyst price target of UK£2.89

How far off is Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£32.5m UK£33.1m UK£32.4m UK£32.1m UK£32.0m UK£32.1m UK£32.3m UK£32.6m UK£33.0m UK£33.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Est @ -0.92% Est @ -0.19% Est @ 0.32% Est @ 0.68% Est @ 0.93% Est @ 1.11% Est @ 1.23% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% UK£30.1 UK£28.4 UK£25.8 UK£23.7 UK£22.0 UK£20.4 UK£19.1 UK£17.9 UK£16.7 UK£15.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£220m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£33m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.5%) = UK£537m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£537m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= UK£253m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£472m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£2.4, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

LSE:GFRD Discounted Cash Flow January 13th 2024

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Galliford Try Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.068. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Galliford Try Holdings

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Construction market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Galliford Try Holdings, there are three further items you should further examine:

Risks: Be aware that Galliford Try Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does GFRD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

