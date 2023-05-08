An Intrinsic Calculation For Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) Suggests It's 33% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Hartalega Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM2.80

Current share price of RM1.87 suggests Hartalega Holdings Berhad is potentially 33% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 74% higher than Hartalega Holdings Berhad's analyst price target of RM1.61

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Hartalega Holdings Berhad (KLSE:HARTA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM349.0m RM118.5m RM270.5m RM409.6m RM561.5m RM713.2m RM855.7m RM984.6m RM1.10b RM1.20b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 51.43% Est @ 37.07% Est @ 27.02% Est @ 19.99% Est @ 15.06% Est @ 11.61% Est @ 9.20% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM315 RM96.6 RM199 RM272 RM337 RM386 RM419 RM435 RM438 RM432

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.2b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM17b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM17b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM6.2b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM9.6b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hartalega Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.897. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for HARTA.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Hartalega Holdings Berhad, there are three relevant aspects you should further research:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Hartalega Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does HARTA's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

