An Intrinsic Calculation For Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued

Harvey Norman Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$5.88 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Harvey Norman Holdings' AU$3.88 share price signals that it might be 34% undervalued

Analyst price target for HVN is AU$3.65 which is 38% below our fair value estimate

How far off is Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$357.5m AU$387.5m AU$355.0m AU$471.0m AU$489.0m AU$503.8m AU$517.7m AU$530.9m AU$543.6m AU$556.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.03% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.55% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.31% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% AU$331 AU$331 AU$281 AU$344 AU$331 AU$315 AU$299 AU$284 AU$269 AU$254

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$3.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$556m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.1%– 2.1%) = AU$9.4b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$9.4b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= AU$4.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$7.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$3.9, the company appears quite undervalued at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Harvey Norman Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.212. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Harvey Norman Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Multiline Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Harvey Norman Holdings, we've put together three important elements you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Harvey Norman Holdings (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does HVN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

