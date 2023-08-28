U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.98
    +13.27 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,520.87
    +173.97 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,638.41
    +47.76 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.17
    +17.54 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.96
    +0.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    +13.90 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    -0.0250 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2589
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4020
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,077.63
    -50.02 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.74
    +0.77 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.58
    +4.95 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,169.99
    +545.71 (+1.73%)
     

An Intrinsic Calculation For Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Suggests It's 31% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Hostess Brands' estimated fair value is US$39.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Hostess Brands' US$27.00 share price signals that it might be 31% undervalued

  • Our fair value estimate is 36% higher than Hostess Brands' analyst price target of US$28.67

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Hostess Brands

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$173.7m

US$190.0m

US$202.2m

US$212.6m

US$221.6m

US$229.6m

US$236.9m

US$243.7m

US$250.2m

US$256.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.42%

Est @ 5.14%

Est @ 4.24%

Est @ 3.61%

Est @ 3.18%

Est @ 2.87%

Est @ 2.65%

Est @ 2.50%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2%

US$164

US$169

US$169

US$167

US$164

US$161

US$156

US$151

US$146

US$141

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$256m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$6.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$6.5b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$3.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$5.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$27.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hostess Brands as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hostess Brands

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for TWNK.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Hostess Brands, there are three essential factors you should assess:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Hostess Brands that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does TWNK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.