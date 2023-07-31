An Intrinsic Calculation For KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Suggests It's 31% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, KPJ Healthcare Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.63

KPJ Healthcare Berhad's RM1.13 share price signals that it might be 31% undervalued

The RM1.35 analyst price target for KPJ is 17% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM448.5m RM481.9m RM625.0m RM653.0m RM678.4m RM704.2m RM730.5m RM757.3m RM785.0m RM813.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 3.89% Est @ 3.80% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 3.65% Est @ 3.62% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM402 RM387 RM449 RM421 RM391 RM364 RM338 RM314 RM292 RM271

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM3.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM813m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM10b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM10b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM3.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM7.1b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.1, the company appears quite good value at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KPJ Healthcare Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.006. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For KPJ Healthcare Berhad, we've put together three essential items you should look at:

