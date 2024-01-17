An Intrinsic Calculation For Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Suggests It's 45% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Lantronix is US$12.61 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$6.93 suggests Lantronix is potentially 45% undervalued

The US$9.50 analyst price target for LTRX is 25% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$13.5m US$16.8m US$19.7m US$22.3m US$24.4m US$26.2m US$27.8m US$29.1m US$30.3m US$31.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 33.40% Est @ 24.05% Est @ 17.50% Est @ 12.92% Est @ 9.71% Est @ 7.46% Est @ 5.89% Est @ 4.79% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.48% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% US$12.6 US$14.6 US$16.0 US$16.8 US$17.2 US$17.2 US$17.0 US$16.6 US$16.0 US$15.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$159m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$31m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.3%– 2.2%) = US$629m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$629m÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= US$311m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$470m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$6.9, the company appears quite good value at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lantronix as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.019. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lantronix

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for LTRX.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Lantronix, we've compiled three relevant items you should explore:

