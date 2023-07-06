An Intrinsic Calculation For Malayan Cement Berhad (KLSE:MCEMENT) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

Key Insights

Malayan Cement Berhad's estimated fair value is RM5.17 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Malayan Cement Berhad is estimated to be 38% undervalued based on current share price of RM3.20

Analyst price target for MCEMENT is RM3.65 which is 29% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Malayan Cement Berhad (KLSE:MCEMENT) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Malayan Cement Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM705.4m RM700.6m RM705.0m RM715.6m RM730.9m RM749.6m RM771.1m RM794.8m RM820.4m RM847.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.63% Est @ 1.51% Est @ 2.13% Est @ 2.56% Est @ 2.86% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 3.22% Est @ 3.33% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM624 RM549 RM489 RM439 RM397 RM361 RM328 RM300 RM274 RM250

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM4.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM848m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM9.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM9.3b÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM2.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM6.8b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM3.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Malayan Cement Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.173. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Malayan Cement Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Malayan Cement Berhad, there are three pertinent items you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Malayan Cement Berhad , and understanding it should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does MCEMENT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

