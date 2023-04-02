U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,084.86
    -279.36 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

An Intrinsic Calculation For Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Mister Car Wash fair value estimate is US$10.78

  • Current share price of US$8.62 suggests Mister Car Wash is potentially 20% undervalued

  • Our fair value estimate is 1.2% lower than Mister Car Wash's analyst price target of US$10.91

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Mister Car Wash

Is Mister Car Wash Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$110.2m

US$139.9m

US$167.2m

US$191.1m

US$211.4m

US$228.4m

US$242.7m

US$254.8m

US$265.3m

US$274.6m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 37.68%

Est @ 26.99%

Est @ 19.52%

Est @ 14.28%

Est @ 10.62%

Est @ 8.05%

Est @ 6.26%

Est @ 5.00%

Est @ 4.12%

Est @ 3.51%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3%

US$102

US$119

US$132

US$139

US$142

US$141

US$139

US$134

US$129

US$123

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$275m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.1%) = US$4.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$4.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$2.0b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$3.3b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$8.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mister Car Wash as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.053. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Mister Car Wash

Strength

  • Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

  • No major weaknesses identified for MCW.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Mister Car Wash, we've put together three fundamental factors you should explore:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mister Car Wash you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MCW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • JPMorgan's Bob Michele Issues Dire Warning On Rally Of Risk Assets, Says Recession Is Inevitable

    Bob Michele, the chief investment officer of JPMorgan Asset Management, has warned of an economic downturn, saying that markets are headed for a rally before an inevitable slowdown. In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Michele says risk assets will rise in the next quarter as they did during the Great Recession. "In the next quarter, we could see risk assets rally. You could have a feel-good period, and then the reality catches up," Michele said. "If we've been taught anything this month, y

  • How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

    When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Str

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out With Deliveries Due; OPEC+ Announces Surprise Cut

    The market rally is building momentum. Tesla is in buy range with deliveries due after China rivals reported Q1 sales. OPEC+ announced a surprise crude oil production cut.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Investors Dumped Bank Stocks. Insiders at 2 Small Banks Bought Shares.

    Insiders at Peapack-Gladstone and Bankwell Financial scooped up shares in March as the banking sector tanked after SVB’s collapse.

  • Tesla Stock Has Gained 68% In 2023; Could A Beat On Deliveries Take It Higher?

    Wall Street forecasts 432,000 Tesla deliveries in the first quarter, but it could be closer to 420,000.

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Can I Actually Retire at 30 With $10 Million?

    The sum of $10 million might sound like a lot – and to the average person, it is. But what if you want to retire at just 30 years old and potentially live another 40, 50 or even 60 years … Continue reading → The post Is $10 million Enough to Retire at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentProminent money managers have

  • Mind the Aftershocks: Post-Tantrum Market Calm Unnerves Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Weeks of gut-wrenching turmoil are keeping investors on the lookout for further volatility explosions, despite the uneasy calm that’s recently descended on world markets. Most Read from BloombergUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s Arraignme

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.