An Intrinsic Calculation For MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Suggests It's 32% Undervalued

The projected fair value for MJ Gleeson is UK£5.76 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

MJ Gleeson's UK£3.91 share price signals that it might be 32% undervalued

Analyst price target for GLE is UK£6.35, which is 10% above our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£9.67m UK£8.08m UK£12.6m UK£16.2m UK£19.5m UK£22.4m UK£24.8m UK£26.7m UK£28.3m UK£29.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Est @ 28.58% Est @ 20.42% Est @ 14.71% Est @ 10.71% Est @ 7.91% Est @ 5.95% Est @ 4.58% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% UK£9.0 UK£6.9 UK£10.0 UK£11.9 UK£13.3 UK£14.2 UK£14.5 UK£14.5 UK£14.2 UK£13.8

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£122m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£30m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.4%) = UK£458m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£458m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= UK£214m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£336m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£3.9, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MJ Gleeson as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.108. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for MJ Gleeson

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Durables market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For MJ Gleeson, there are three further factors you should assess:

Risks: Take risks, for example - MJ Gleeson has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GLE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

