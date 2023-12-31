An Intrinsic Calculation For Orell Füssli AG (VTX:OFN) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Orell Füssli is CHF122 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Orell Füssli's CHF75.20 share price signals that it might be 38% undervalued

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Orell Füssli AG (VTX:OFN) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF13.5m CHF14.2m CHF15.5m CHF17.1m CHF13.9m CHF12.1m CHF10.9m CHF10.2m CHF9.78m CHF9.47m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -13.24% Est @ -9.25% Est @ -6.45% Est @ -4.49% Est @ -3.12% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.5% CHF12.9 CHF12.9 CHF13.6 CHF14.3 CHF11.1 CHF9.2 CHF8.0 CHF7.2 CHF6.6 CHF6.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF102m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.08%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF9.5m× (1 + 0.08%) ÷ (4.5%– 0.08%) = CHF213m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF213m÷ ( 1 + 4.5%)10= CHF136m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF238m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF75.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Orell Füssli as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.892. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Orell Füssli

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Orell Füssli, we've compiled three important factors you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Orell Füssli (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does OFN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

