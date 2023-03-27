U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,013.00
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,673.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,815.25
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.30
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.72
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    +7.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0818
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    +0.1480 (+4.38%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -1.14 (-5.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2311
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7710
    -0.7840 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,914.25
    -1,055.96 (-3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.59
    -17.86 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,502.68
    +25.81 (+0.09%)
     

An Intrinsic Calculation For Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Perseus Mining is AU$4.50 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Perseus Mining is estimated to be 48% undervalued based on current share price of AU$2.33

  • The AU$2.40 analyst price target for PRU is 47% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the March share price for Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

View our latest analysis for Perseus Mining

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$443.3m

AU$320.5m

AU$112.4m

AU$155.0m

AU$400.0m

AU$434.2m

AU$462.7m

AU$486.7m

AU$507.1m

AU$525.0m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x3

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 8.55%

Est @ 6.57%

Est @ 5.18%

Est @ 4.20%

Est @ 3.52%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4%

AU$409

AU$273

AU$88.3

AU$112

AU$268

AU$268

AU$264

AU$256

AU$246

AU$235

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$2.4b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$525m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.9%) = AU$8.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$8.3b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= AU$3.7b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$6.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$2.3, the company appears quite good value at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Perseus Mining as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.083. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Perseus Mining

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Perseus Mining, there are three additional aspects you should explore:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Perseus Mining (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

  2. Future Earnings: How does PRU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Australian travelers warn about Apple AirTag tracker placed in luggage in Bali: report

    An Australian couple that traveled to Bali in Indonesia discovered an Apple AirTag had been placed in one of their bags, leading them to change their plans.

  • Ohio Attorney General Charges Pharmacy Benefit Companies With Price Fixing

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed suit Monday against several companies that manage prescription drug benefits, accusing them of colluding to drive up drug prices, contrary to their stated business purpose. The lawsuit says that industry consolidation has left three large players controlling more than 75% of the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) market, with tremendous power over prescription drug pricing and reimbursement rates. It alleges that Cigna Group, Humana and Prime Therapeutics use

  • Why is college so expensive?

    College costs are rising nationwide. Here are the contributing factors.

  • PG&E Pledges $18 Billion to Cut Wildfire Risk in California

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. plans to invest $18 billion in wildfire prevention through 2025 following back-to-back seasons of devastating blazes linked to the utility’s network of wires and other equipment. Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008PG&E will bury more than 2,

  • UK Treasury Cancels Plans for Government-Backed NFT

    Initially proposed in April 2022, the Royal Mint's plans for an NFT are not moving forward “at this time” but the proposal will remain under review.

  • WSJ Opinion: Matt Taibbi's 'Twitter Files' Testimony

    On March 9, 2023, journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger testified before a congressional hearing on the growth of 'a censorship-industrial complex' that violates the right to free speech. Images: AP/AFP/Getty Images/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Can you consolidate defaulted student loans?

    Federal borrowers can consolidate to get out of default, but there are caveats.

  • Clearlake’s Eghbali, Feliciano Eye Minority Stake in NFL’s Chargers

    (Bloomberg) -- Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and Jose Feliciano are considering a bid for a minority stake in the National Football League’s Los Angeles Chargers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008They

  • India’s $1 Trillion Bond Market Sees Rising Clout of Insurers

    (Bloomberg) -- The growing wealth of India’s public is leading to a crucial shift in its $1 trillion sovereign bond market. Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Their savings — channeled through life insurers, provident and pension funds — are increasingly getting plow

  • Treasury abandons plans for NFT

    The Treasury has scrapped plans for the Royal Mint to create its own non-fungible token (NFT).

  • North Korean Defectors Are Dying Lonely Deaths in Wealthy South

    (Bloomberg) -- Her badly decomposed body was found in a rundown Seoul apartment about a year after she died, discovered only after government housing officials sought to evict her for failing to pay the rent. Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008The woman, 49, had been

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008The firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $158.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About First Republic (FRC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to First Republic (FRC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008“The economic headwinds are building,

  • 3 Unduly Punished High-Yield Bank Stocks to Buy

    These names offer investors sustainable dividend yields of 5%+ alongside attractive share price upside potential.