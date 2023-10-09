An Intrinsic Calculation For Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Reckitt Benckiser Group fair value estimate is UK£71.78

Current share price of UK£57.28 suggests Reckitt Benckiser Group is potentially 20% undervalued

The UK£70.20 analyst price target for RKT is 2.2% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£2.61b UK£2.78b UK£2.96b UK£2.81b UK£2.72b UK£2.67b UK£2.65b UK£2.64b UK£2.65b UK£2.66b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.16% Est @ -1.80% Est @ -0.84% Est @ -0.18% Est @ 0.29% Est @ 0.62% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% UK£2.5k UK£2.5k UK£2.5k UK£2.2k UK£2.0k UK£1.9k UK£1.7k UK£1.6k UK£1.6k UK£1.5k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£20b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£2.7b× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.4%) = UK£57b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£57b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= UK£32b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£52b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£57.3, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Reckitt Benckiser Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Reckitt Benckiser Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Household Products market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the British market.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Reckitt Benckiser Group, we've compiled three important elements you should consider:

