An Intrinsic Calculation For ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Suggests It's 38% Undervalued

Key Insights

ROK Resources' estimated fair value is CA$0.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$0.29 suggests ROK Resources is potentially 38% undervalued

The CA$0.74 analyst price target for ROK is 57% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$7.90m CA$7.30m CA$6.96m CA$6.77m CA$6.67m CA$6.65m CA$6.67m CA$6.73m CA$6.80m CA$6.90m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -7.59% Est @ -4.73% Est @ -2.73% Est @ -1.33% Est @ -0.36% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.81% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 1.38% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8% CA$7.3 CA$6.3 CA$5.5 CA$5.0 CA$4.6 CA$4.2 CA$3.9 CA$3.7 CA$3.4 CA$3.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$47m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$6.9m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.8%– 1.9%) = CA$119m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$119m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= CA$56m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$103m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$0.3, the company appears quite good value at a 38% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

TSXV:ROK Discounted Cash Flow January 12th 2024

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ROK Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.182. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ROK Resources

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for ROK.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For ROK Resources, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with ROK Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does ROK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

